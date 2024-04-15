Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0946

The Keg Royalties Income Fund's (TSE:KEG.UN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0946 per share on 30th of April. The dividend yield will be 7.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Keg Royalties Income Fund's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 58%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.96 total annually to CA$1.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.7% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Keg Royalties Income Fund May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Keg Royalties Income Fund has seen earnings per share falling at 2.9% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, we think Keg Royalties Income Fund is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

