Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0946

The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0946 per share on the 29th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Keg Royalties Income Fund's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Keg Royalties Income Fund's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.96 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.14. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, Keg Royalties Income Fund's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, we think Keg Royalties Income Fund is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

