Keg Royalties Income Fund's (TSE:KEG.UN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.0946

The board of The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0946 per share on the 31st of October. This makes the dividend yield 8.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 19.0% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 148%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.96 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.14. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.7% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Keg Royalties Income Fund's EPS has fallen by approximately 19% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Keg Royalties Income Fund's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. Is Keg Royalties Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

