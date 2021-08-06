U.S. markets closed

KeHE® to Distribute Modern Meat Products Throughout the United States

·3 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has entered a wholesale distribution agreement with KeHE Distributors®, ("KeHE") to carry its line of Modern Meat plant-based meat alternatives. The initial listing will include Modern Crab-less Cakes and Tarragon Remoulade Sauce.

Modern Plant-Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)
Modern Plant-Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)

With nearly 70 years of experience, KeHE Distributors is one of the nation's top pure play wholesale food distributors with 16 distribution centers across North America. Based in Illinois, with over 5,500 employees, KeHE represents 8,500 brands and services more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America including Independent Natural Food Retailers Association, Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market.

"This distribution partnership with KeHE is yet another landmark moment in Modern Meat's expansion strategy," said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "We are excited that our quality gourmet meat alternatives will now be available to KeHE accounts across the United States. With an increasing consumer appetite for plant-based meat alternatives we expect our products to see strong growth at this leading national specialty and all-natural foods distributer."

KeHE is a trusted name in the food industry and is well known for bringing new and emerging brands to market through their vast network.

"In KeHE we have found a partnership that aligns well with our mission of providing healthy and sustainable food to the masses. Inking this deal is significant to open distribution of our chef curated plant-based alternatives to retailers across the United States," explains Tara. "We look forward to exploring all the avenues available to increase our market penetration. KeHE is a well-respected industry distributor and we could not be more pleased."

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors®, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.

For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook,& Twitter.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, increased market penetration and distribution , and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c3926.html

