Keir Starmer is lesser of two evils, says Brexit-voting former Dragon

Sir Keir Starmer is the “best of two bad candidates” to be Prime Minister, entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den investor Duncan Bannatyne has said.

The health club tycoon said he was leaning towards supporting the Labour leader after Rishi Sunak’s “terrible” handling of the economy.

Mr Bannatyne said he didn’t think the “Conservative Party could run a Government” and warned that the country would soon “have to declare bankruptcy”.

His comments echo criticism made by lifelong Tory peer and Carpetright founder Lord Harris of Peckham earlier this week, who said the Tories did not “deserve” to win the next election.

A staunch supporter of Brexit, Mr Bannatyne said he had “no idea” who to vote for in the upcoming election but criticised the Prime Minister for forcing such high taxes on business.

In the past, he has backed both Labour and the Conservatives, supporting both Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair.

He said: “I’m what you might call a sort of crossbencher. I support the party at the time that I think has got the right policies.”

One of the biggest issues still facing Britain is the lack of unity, which he does not think any of the current political leaders will be able to solve.

He said: “The trouble is the country’s torn in half. Half the people will vote for [one] party because they’re Brexiteers and one-half won’t because they’re ‘Remoaners’.

“How do you get the country collectively together? That’s a very difficult task. And none of the candidates for Prime Minister are able to do that.”

Mr Bannatyne, whose company Bannatyne Group operates 69 gyms, 46 spas and 3 hotels across the country, criticised the Government’s decision to hike corporation tax rates from 19pc to 25pc.

He said: “Birmingham council has just declared bankruptcy, I think the country will have to declare bankruptcy soon.

“Twenty-five per cent is a lot of tax on a company and some companies can’t afford that. There are companies that have closed down, I’ve closed five gyms since the pandemic started. I just don’t think enough has been done for businesses and to bring taxes down.”

The 74-year-old also criticised the Government’s handling of the small boats crisis.

He said: “ I think Rishi’s done a terrible job. He’s not doing anything to stop the boats and it’s getting absolutely ridiculous.

“We can’t afford them. You can’t you can’t get enough tax from people to pay for all these people coming here, living in hotels, it’s just impossible.

“The country is going to be in big trouble again one day.”

Mr Bannatyne has demonstrated his political changeability in the past. In 2015, he initially backed David Cameron for Prime Minister before backtracking to support then-Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Mr Bannatyne said: “Rishi was Chancellor when he brought in the furlough scheme and furlough got out of hand.

“He’s responsible for a lot of the debt of the country just as when he was chancellor, and now he’s prime minister and he’s trying to reduce that debt by taxing corporations... and encouraging the bank to increase interest rates at a phenomenal rate.”

His comments will pile further pressure on Mr Sunak as the Conservatives are still behind Labour in the polls and battling to boost the economy.

Lord Harris, a former close ally of Margaret Thatcher, told The Telegraph on Monday: “You can’t think of many good things that the Conservatives have done and stuck to.

“At the last election, they said they were going to open 40 new hospitals in the next five years. Where are they?”

Labour has made a conscious effort to win over business chiefs over the past year, similar to that of Gordon Brown and Tony Blair before their landslide victory in the 1997 election. It has been dubbed the “Prawn Cocktail Offensive 2.0” in reference to the former Prime Minister’s charm offensive.

The Opposition raised a record £6.4m in private donations between April and June this year, more than it secured in the whole of 2022.

Mr Bannatyne was speaking as he announced that his health clubs returned to profit last year after grappling with surging costs and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Sales at Bannatyne Group rose by £51m to £127m in 2022, while pre-tax profits rose to £1m from a loss of £12.9m the prior year. The chain now has around 210,000 members across the UK.

Improved finances have allowed the Bannatyne Group to raise the temperature of swimming pools in some of his gyms by around 1 degree, he said, after they were lowered last year to save on energy bills.

Despite easing energy costs, Mr Bannatyne said there was still pressure to raise prices because of inflation.

He said: “To get an equal balance, we should be raising them by 10pc. But we just cannot do that. We’re increasing by about three or four percent at the moment.”

“The biggest cost is wages and that’s not going to go down. And interest rates don’t look as if they’re going to go down. So all the costs we’ve got that increase, do not look as if they’re going to go down.”

