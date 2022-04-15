U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4050
    +0.5150 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,474.62
    +29.96 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.00
    -21.43 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Keith Cooperman Joins Millennium Corporation As New Vice President Of Business Development

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new Vice President of Business Development at Millennium Corporation, Keith Cooperman is principally responsible for the business growth, business development operations, and direct oversight of the Millennium's Capture and Proposal Teams.

Keith Cooperman
Keith Cooperman

Keith brings more than 20 years of experience in federal contracting and entrepreneurial ventures. Prior to joining Millennium, he was responsible for leading growth and business development of Guidehouse's $50m+ National Security Portfolio. This included 200+ people supporting U.S. National Defense, Intelligence, and Civilian Agencies (DoD, DHS, CIA, ODNI, NSA, NRO, NGA, and DIA), military intelligence components, and a prime ID/IQ at the CIA. He has run many successful captures of competitive, full and open business that accelerated the growth plans for Guidehouse, SAIC, Engility-TASC and NJVC.

Before joining Guidehouse, Keith was the Director of Growth for SAIC. During this time, he brought in an annual revenue of $500m and led the rebranding and marketing of Engility's cloud migration solution, Cloud ASCEND™.

Keith attended Johns Hopkins University's undergraduate program for International Studies and Master's program for International Relations. He then received an MBA from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited to welcome Keith Cooperman as our new VP of Business Development! His track record of experience and leadership will be a key enabler for the corporation," said Kevin Jennings, CEO & Co-Founder.

About Millennium Corporation
For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of nearly 400 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

Media Contact:
Christina Mansfield, Chief Administrative Officer
703.887.4811
Christina.mansfield@millgroupinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keith-cooperman-joins-millennium-corporation-as-new-vice-president-of-business-development-301526248.html

SOURCE Millennium Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

    Shopify shares may soon seem more appealing to retail investors -- but a single new share would be the most important one of all.

  • Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer -source

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Elon Musk's offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. As Agrawal took questions from staff that were posted on the company's Slack messaging service, he encouraged employees to remain focused and told them "we as employees control what happens," said the source, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • Former P&G CEO Durk Jager dies

    Durk Jager, who served as CEO of Procter & Gamble amid the turbulent transition between the 20th and 21st centuries, has died.

  • Former Sarepta, Biogen exec joins Editas as CEO

    Editas Medicine Inc. has a new CEO in Gilmore O'Neill, who is joining in June after four years as chief medical officer at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. O'Neill is Editas' (Nasdaq: EDIT) second new CEO in as many years. Last February, the gene-editing firm tapped its executive chairman James Mullen for the position. Mullen had replaced Cynthia "Cindy" Collins, who served two years as CEO.

  • T-Mobile might have signed Q1's largest D.C.-area lease

    It may be the biggest private-sector lease since the fall. But waffling market reports have shed doubt on whether or not it happened.

  • Twitter CEO Tells Employees Board Is Still Evaluating Musk Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal told employees that the board is still evaluating Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company and take it private, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkr

  • SNC-Lavalin Changes the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual-Only Format

    SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to align with the recommendations of Québec public officials and to mitigate the health and safety risks to the Company's shareholders, the location of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Meeting") has been ch

  • 50 Cent Appointed To Motion Picture And Television Fund's Board Of Governors

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will become a leader for a charitable cause, bettering the lives of those in the entertainment industry.

  • What hostile takeovers are (and why they're usually doomed)

    Thanks to the machinations of a certain billionaire, the phrase "hostile takeover" has been liberally bandied about the media sphere recently. At a high level, a hostile takeover occurs when a company -- or a person -- attempts to take over another company against the wishes of the target company's management. How it usually goes down is, a company -- let's call it "Company A" -- submits a bid offer to purchase a second company ("Company B") for a (reasonable) rate.

  • Former Microsoft executive Gavriella Schuster joins Nerdio's board

    The former global channel chief, who left Microsoft after 25 years, now sits on the board of Nerdio, a desktop manager for Azure and Microsoft 365 services.

  • VolunteerMatch Names New CEO

    Jude O’Reilley brings more than 25 years of experience in high-growth technology, philanthropy, and social innovation

  • Kaseya buys Datto for $6.2B, Choco now a unicorn (and other NYC tech news)

    Kaseya, a Miami-based provider of IT management and security software for managed service providers and small to medium-sized businesses, has agreed to buy security and cloud-based software maker Datto in a deal valued at $6.2 billion. The all-cash transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG and Temasek, and participation from investors including Sixth Street. Under the terms of the agreement, Datto (NYSE: MSP) stockholders will receive $35.50 per share, which represents a 52% premium to Datto’s stock price of $23.37 as of March 16.

  • The International Science Reserve Announces Executive Board and Unveils its First Crisis Activation on Wildfire Prevention and Management

    Recognizing that our world's scientific capacity exists across borders, institutions, and sectors, the ISR brings together global scientists across government, academia, and industries to collaborate across geographies and sectors to prepare for and help mitigate potential global crises – from future pandemics to the consequences of climate change. As part of its ongoing mission, the ISR will facilitate access to specialized scientific and technical resources around the world; conduct scenario p

  • Craven County school board appoints a new member after unexpected resignation

    Board Member Stephanie King unexpectedly resigned effective immediately. A replacement has since been chosen.

  • Chevron Executive Rhonda Morris Joins UNCF Board of Directors

    Company reinforces commitment to make a difference for students of color

  • Another shakeup at Cincinnati Health Department, as second in command announces departure

    Domonic Hopson, the assistant health commissioner for Cincinnati, will resign effective May 20, the department announced Thursday.

  • Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board names 4 director of schools finalists. Here's what we know about them

    Clarksville-Montgomery school board to decide on finalists for director of schools.

  • Faraday Future Limits Founder’s Role After Completing Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. is limiting the role of its founder, Jia Yueting, after completing a months-long internal probe into allegations of fraud. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms

  • Mr. Cooper's CEO Found More Success Focusing On People

    Good leaders transform from tacticians to humanists. And that starts with learning to listen, says Jay Bray, CEO and chairman of Mr. Cooper.

  • Looking Glass Labs Appoints Tom Sweeney to Strategic Advisory Board

    Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its has appointed Tom Sweeney to its strategic advisory board (the "Advisory Board"). Mr. Sweeney is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in cross-border technology investing, fund management and corporate