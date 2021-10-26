U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Keith Knutter joins Sales Transformation Group As Vice President Of Business Strategy

·3 min read

KULA, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the premier Learn-Tech platform for the building and construction market, announced that Keith Knutter has joined as VP of Business Strategy, effective immediately.

STG helps construction, trades, and building materials professionals increase profits and grow revenue.

Knutter brings 25+ years of experience in successfully leading growth initiatives. He has delivered thousands of hours of leadership coaching and business development expertise to organizations such as Salesforce.com, Cisco Systems, Wells Fargo and the University of California at San Francisco. Working with both private and public-sector clients, Knutter routinely secured $100M+ in project and service contracts on an annual basis, where under his leadership, he drove a multitude of strategic initiatives. Knutter has recently focused on the startup community and raised venture capital for FinTech, IoT and niche digital marketing startups. In addition to his work with corporate clients, Knutter has devoted his time and expertise to raising millions of dollars for non-profit organizations that offer valuable educational opportunities for students in underserved communities.

"I'm thrilled to join Sales Transformation Group and look forward to leveraging my experiences and skillset to help position our organization as an industry leader. Clients are constantly looking for ways to drive growth and profitability and do so with consistency through predictable revenue streams. By driving adoption and ongoing utilization of STG's proven processes through our Sales Accelerator platform in conjunction with client-specific recommendations for continued improvement, we are poised to build upon an already impressive list of client success stories. And after all, success breeds success," said Keith Knutter.

"STG's foundation is built on technology and innovation, which makes Keith's entrepreneurial background, innovative mindset and deep domain expertise the perfect match. His ability to find synergies that create incremental value to our clients and marketplace is what STG needs to maintain our competitive advantage," said Adam House Sr., President of Sales Transformation Group.

From providing coaching and business development solutions for clients across several industries to fundraising in both the non-profit and venture capital space, Knutter intends to utilize his experience in building strategic and mutually beneficial relationships with technology and marketing partners. Knutter will create consistent, predictable results with value-add for both STG customers and their partners' clients alike through defined cross-marketing and co-branding efforts.

"Keith's diverse background, character and deeply rooted experience in the leadership coaching space align perfectly with our core values at STG," said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. "He is a talented and visionary leader who has demonstrated a history of driving strategic initiatives within organizations of varying sizes. In his new role, he will enhance how we share our proven systems, knowledge and insights, in turn driving increased profitability for the customers we support."

About Sales Transformation Group
The STG "Learn-Tech" platform helps growth-minded construction, building, and trade executives who are frustrated that they don't have a scalable sales system. Our proven process empowers those who want to win the long game, build a winning team that scales predictably, sells profitably, and gets commitments quickly.

Media Contacts
Nathan Marchand
Marketing/PR Relations
Sales Transformation Group
nathan@salestransformationgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keith-knutter-joins-sales-transformation-group-as-vice-president-of-business-strategy-301406724.html

SOURCE Sales Transformation Group

