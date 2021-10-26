U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.50
    +12.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,677.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.50
    +71.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.90
    +5.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8270
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,994.98
    +1,038.78 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.00
    +1,268.32 (+522.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,088.21
    +487.80 (+1.71%)
     

Keith Yunger named President, Sea Ray Boats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brunswick Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) announced today that it has named Keith Yunger as president of its Sea Ray boat brand, effective immediately. Yunger has been with Brunswick Corporation for 16 years in several leadership roles, including president of the Bayliner brand, and most recently, president of the Venture Group, which includes Brunswick’s Bayliner, Heyday, Quicksilver and Uttern brands. Steve Langlais, who has served as Sea Ray president since 2019 is currently taking an extended medical leave of absence.

“Steve has been a significant contributor to Brunswick, and we look forward to his recovery and return in a new capacity in the future,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “Keith is very well respected in the marine industry and we are confident in his ability to lead one of the most iconic brands in recreational boating. His expertise and knowledge of Sea Ray will allow us to maintain the brand’s strong heritage and leadership position in the global boating marketplace.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Sea Ray and continue the transformation of the brand,” said Yunger. “Sea Ray has a rich history of innovation, technology, and design, and together with our talented leadership team, we will continue to execute on our strategic growth strategy.”

Yunger will retain his responsibilities for Venture Group until a replacement has been named.

ABOUT SEA RAY
Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Sea Ray is the world’s leading creator of superior quality pleasure boats. For more than 60 years, Sea Ray has pushed the limits of performance and craftsmanship to elevate the boating experience. Each Sea Ray is designed to make every moment exceptional, supporting boaters’ unique lifestyles with a customized balance of unparalleled comfort and performance and world-class technology throughout. Learn more about the Sea Ray Experience at SeaRay.com.
ABOUT BRUNSWICK
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, including Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, RELiON, SemahTronix, MotorGuide trolling motors, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, and CZone parts and accessories, and ASG Connect integrated systems; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dania Beach boat explosion injures six women

    Six women suffered burns after a boat they were boarding Saturday exploded at a large marina in Dania Beach, fire rescue officials said. The cause was a vapor explosion when the vessel was started after refueling, said Michael B. Kane, battalion chief of Broward Fire Rescue. Rescuers took the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with second-degree burns. “All expected to ...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Local leaders discuss workforce gaps, labor needs

    The panel touched on issues of racial and social inequity and the widening gap of educational access and opportunities.

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • China Evergrande Says Work on Some Residential Projects Has Resumed

    The highly indebted developer said construction was progressing at some of its projects in southern China, as it tries to stave off collapse and deliver homes it has promised to more than a million people.

  • Inflation: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan explains the big question

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan discusses why he's not overly concerned about inflation at the Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Natural-gas futures surge 12%, as U.S. oil touches 7-year high before ending flat

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.

  • Rogers shares slide as battle for control of board deepens

    (Reuters) -Shares in Rogers Communications Inc tumbled more than 6% on Monday as a family feud over the control of the board deepened after rival factions claimed they were in charge of one of Canada's largest telecom companies. Late on Sunday, former Chairman Edward Rogers issued a statement saying he intends to initiate legal proceedings in the British Columbia Supreme Court to confirm the shareholder resolution that created his reconstituted board. That comes after the company's board last week voted to remove Edward Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, as chair after he tried to replace CEO Joe Natale with another executive.

  • What Happens When the Fed Finally Tapers?

    The Fed's recent quantitative easing policy has resulted in roughly doubling its balance sheet to about $8.5 trillion since the start of the pandemic.

  • Large employer group launches pharmacy benefit management business

    EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) coalition, will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices. San Francisco-based PBGH has been assisting large employers and other healthcare consumers for over three decades in getting access to higher quality care and reducing costs.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Surges: What to Know

    The firm is promoting itself as having a large market opportunity in presenting an alternative to what it views as the liberal-minded media establishment.

  • AIG names new CFO with life and retirement unit split under way

    Fitzsimons joined AIG in July 2019 and was most recently serving as the insurer's chief administrative officer. Lyons will move into the newly created role of Global Chief Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management at AIG from January, after which Fitzsimons will take his place, the company said.

  • Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

    Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a move through and hold above the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • China’s debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

  • McDonald's workers plan one-day strike to protest sexual harassment of employees

    McDonald's workers are planning a one-day strike in Chicago, Houston, Miami and other U.S. cities to protest sexual harassment and call for a union.

  • Apple 'very likely' to face Justice Department antitrust suit: report

    Apple Inc. is in the cross-hairs of a potential antitrust lawsuit from the Department of Justice, according to a

  • Ford, GM earnings preview: How well did they manage supply-chain snags?

    Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. are scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday with all eyes on how the two legacy auto makers dealt with supply-chain constraints.

  • Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street indexes opened higher to start a busy week of earnings from big technology companies. Pinterest shares dropped after U.S. payments giant PayPal Holdings said it isn’t currently pursuing a deal for the social-media platform, days after media reports that the companies were in early talks for a multibillion-dollar deal. Bakkt a cryptocurrency trading platform that went public through a SPAC deal last week, was on the rise in early trading.