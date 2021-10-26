Keith Yunger named President, Sea Ray Boats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) announced today that it has named Keith Yunger as president of its Sea Ray boat brand, effective immediately. Yunger has been with Brunswick Corporation for 16 years in several leadership roles, including president of the Bayliner brand, and most recently, president of the Venture Group, which includes Brunswick’s Bayliner, Heyday, Quicksilver and Uttern brands. Steve Langlais, who has served as Sea Ray president since 2019 is currently taking an extended medical leave of absence.

“Steve has been a significant contributor to Brunswick, and we look forward to his recovery and return in a new capacity in the future,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “Keith is very well respected in the marine industry and we are confident in his ability to lead one of the most iconic brands in recreational boating. His expertise and knowledge of Sea Ray will allow us to maintain the brand’s strong heritage and leadership position in the global boating marketplace.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Sea Ray and continue the transformation of the brand,” said Yunger. “Sea Ray has a rich history of innovation, technology, and design, and together with our talented leadership team, we will continue to execute on our strategic growth strategy.”

Yunger will retain his responsibilities for Venture Group until a replacement has been named.

ABOUT SEA RAY

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Sea Ray is the world’s leading creator of superior quality pleasure boats. For more than 60 years, Sea Ray has pushed the limits of performance and craftsmanship to elevate the boating experience. Each Sea Ray is designed to make every moment exceptional, supporting boaters’ unique lifestyles with a customized balance of unparalleled comfort and performance and world-class technology throughout. Learn more about the Sea Ray Experience at SeaRay.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, including Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, RELiON, SemahTronix, MotorGuide trolling motors, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, and CZone parts and accessories, and ASG Connect integrated systems; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.

