Kejuruteraanstera Berhad's (KLSE:KAB) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Kejuruteraanstera Berhad (KLSE:KAB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kejuruteraanstera Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM8.0m ÷ (RM283m - RM106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Kejuruteraanstera Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Kejuruteraanstera Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Kejuruteraanstera Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 24% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 246%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Kejuruteraanstera Berhad's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Kejuruteraanstera Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 458% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kejuruteraanstera Berhad (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

While Kejuruteraanstera Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

