KELA Unveils Revolutionary Cyber Intelligence Platform at CyberTech Tel Aviv, Empowering Proactive Digital Crime Prevention with Real, Actionable Intelligence

3 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, the leading provider of actionable cyber threat intelligence, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new and consolidated cyber intelligence platform, consisting of a new intuitive, sleek, and easy-to-navigate user interface and four complementary modules: Threat Landscape, Monitor, Hunt, and Tactical Intelligence, providing real, actionable intelligence to support various security teams across an organization in their efforts to uncover threats and proactively prevent Digital Crimes. The platform's innovative approach positions KELA as the go-to solution for organizations seeking to stay ahead of cyber threats.

KELA Logo
KELA Logo

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, Raveed Laeb, VP of Product at KELA, said: "With the launch of our new and innovative cyber intelligence platform, KELA sets the standard for user experience in the industry. While security teams struggle with producing actionable insights to effectively neutralize threats, we put our customers' interests first. Our four seamlessly integrated modules provide unparalleled intelligence to security professionals at every level, giving them the power to proactively protect their organizations and nations by connecting the dots and gaining a comprehensive understanding of targeted threats in real-time."

The Threat Landscape module offers high-level intelligence on the ever-changing cybercrime ecosystem, including dashboards of top trends, daily highlights, and finished intelligence feed by KELA's cyber intelligence experts. It includes ransomware events, network access on sale, leaked databases, and new threats across all sectors to deliver high-level executives with effective, strategic information, thus enabling informed decisions on the next steps.

The Hunt module helps analysts to perform successful threat hunting and deepen their cyber investigations with contextualized intelligence insights as to attackers' TTPs, threat actor profiles and identities, hacking discussions, and more.

The Monitor module supports operational security roles by providing attack surface and asset management capabilities. It alerts on targeted threats specifically aimed at the organization by analyzing the adversary's perspective of the organization's external attack surface and maintaining proactive network defense.

The Tactical Intelligence module, available via Snowflake Marketplace, provides SOC teams with automated detection and monitoring of potentially compromised IPs and domains involved in cybercrime activity. This actionable real-time threat intelligence enables defenders to identify and neutralize cyber threats they were unaware of, proactively informing them of potential assets used by attackers and ultimately protecting their organizations from the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

With their synergistic integration, these four modules form an unparalleled intelligence platform for top-tier businesses, law enforcement agencies, and government organizations worldwide, empowering them to automatically uncover previously hidden risks and proactively thwart digital crimes with 100% real, actionable intelligence.

The launch of the new platform will take place at the CyberTech Tel Aviv event, January 30 - February 1, 2023, at the KELA Group booth. To schedule a meeting with one of KELA's intelligence experts and learn more about this game-changing technology, visit: https://meetings.hubspot.com/borjar/cybertech2023

To try KELA's Cyber Intelligence Platform for free, visit: https://bit.ly/3DjZ82B

About KELA
An award-winning cybercrime threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% real, actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the cybercrime underground, to support the protection from digital crimes. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. Trusted worldwide, our technology infiltrates hidden underground places and thoroughly monitors, hunts, and mitigates digital crimes to uncover real risks and allow proactive protection. KELA arms you with targeted, actionable, and highly contextualized intelligence, as seen from the eyes of attackers, thus enabling proactive network defense. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

Media Contact
Efrat David
efratd@ke-la.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714558/Kela_Cyber.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kela-unveils-revolutionary-cyber-intelligence-platform-at-cybertech-tel-aviv-empowering-proactive-digital-crime-prevention-with-real-actionable-intelligence-301733007.html

SOURCE KELA

