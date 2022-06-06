U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    +43.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,154.00
    +266.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,726.00
    +175.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +21.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.72
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6760
    -0.1840 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,398.21
    +1,723.82 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.89
    +103.94 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

KELA's Ransomware Victims and Network Access Sales Report Finds 227 Ransomware Attacks Every Month in Q1 2022

KELA
·3 min read

KELA Q1 Ransomware Report

KELA Q1 Ransomware Report
KELA Q1 Ransomware Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the kick-off of RSA 2022, KELA, the leading provider of cybercrime threat intelligence, has released its threat intelligence report: Ransomware Victims and Network Access Sales in Q1 2022.

In Q1 2022, ransomware gangs continued to be a major threat, collaborating with various cybercriminals, such as initial access brokers (IABs), and aiming to conduct attacks against corporations worldwide.

"IAB offers continued to be in demand in Q1 2022 with some of the sold access listings exploited by ransomware gangs for their attacks," said David Carmiel, CEO of KELA. "It is crucial to monitor such activities and stay one step ahead of cybercriminals to prevent a potential ransomware attack."

Key findings from the company's monitoring of activity of ransomware gangs and initial access brokers in Q1:

  • KELA identified around 700 victims in our sources, showing a decrease of 40% compared to the end of 2021. Nevertheless, there was an increase in attacks per month from January 2022 (152 attacks) to March 2022 (320 attacks). On average, the company observed 227 ransomware attacks in each month of Q1 2022.

  • LockBit replaced Conti as the most active gang since the beginning of the year. The number of attacks launched by the Conti gang fell in January 2022 and increased following a leak of Conti's internal data.

  • In Q1, 41 healthcare organizations still were compromised by ransomware gangs; 34% of the attacks were associated with Conti and Karakurt gangs.

  • The finance sector made it to the top five targeted sectors, with LockBit carrying out the largest number of attacks against financial companies.

  • Ransomware gangs were seen using a relatively new intimidating method which includes publishing a victim without its name.

  • The number of network access listings on sale decreased compared to Q4 2021. KELA traced over 520 offers for sale, with the cumulative price requested for all accesses surpassing $1.1 million.

  • The average time it takes for access to be sold is 1.75 days.

  • KELA was able to identify more than 150 of the network access victims, which allowed it to link some ransomware attacks carried out by BlackByte, Quantum and Alphv to network access put on sale and then most likely bought by a ransomware affiliate.

To read the full report, please visit https://ke-la.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/KELA-RESEARCH-RANSOMWARE-VICTIMS-AND-NETWORK-ACCESS-SALES-IN-Q1-2022.pdf

About KELA

An award-winning cybercrime threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the cybercrime underground. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. Trusted worldwide, our cybercrime threat intelligence and external attack surface management technology automatically penetrates the hardest-to-reach corners of the internet to provide you with unique, contextualized, and actionable insights. Our solutions infiltrate underground places your team can't reach and thoroughly learn your unique requirements to uncover direct threats to your organization. KELA's tailored threat visibility, combined with external attack surface management, arms you with highly contextualized intelligence, as seen from the eyes of attackers, thus enabling proactive network defense. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

Media Contact 

Holly Hitchcock
Holly@gofrontlines.com

Related Images






Image 1: KELA Q1 Ransomware Report



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Digital fingerprints of a million child abuse images made

    A new system for classifying images will help stop them being shared online, a UK charity says.

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Celebration Concludes

    The monarch’s limited appearances at events as her son took center stage is a template for the last part of her reign.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Market

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 4 – Weekend Support Kicked In

    It was a relatively bullish Saturday session for the crypto market. Bitcoin will need to avoid a bearish day ahead to end a nine-week losing streak.

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • Howard Schultz Says Starbucks Is Seeking Fresh Blood in CEO Search

    Starbucks’s interim CEO Howard Schultz, back for his third stint at the coffee giant, said it needs fresh blood and a “different type of leader,” and is focusing on external candidates.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Big tech is winning the battle for Kenya’s talent

    Not everyone is winning though in Kenya’s battle for tech talent. Even as Kenya added an estimated 2,000 new developers to its tech talent pool in 2021, startups and telcos are struggling to retain talent.

  • Hedge Fund D1 Sinks Nearly 23% This Year on Public, Private Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Sellin

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financi

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

    The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Races Higher As It Seizes Tesla's Crown

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the b