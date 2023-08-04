Keller Group's (LON:KLR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) will increase its dividend on the 8th of September to £0.139, which is 5.3% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.132. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which is above the industry average.

Keller Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Keller Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 522% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Keller Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.228, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.377. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Keller Group's EPS has declined at around 3.1% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Keller Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Keller Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Keller Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

