U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.37
    -10.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.71
    -127.38 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.17
    -0.34 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -1.19 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -20.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.33 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0970
    +0.2780 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,040.30
    -237.55 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.14
    -48.81 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.33
    -16.85 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Keller Lenkner LLC Launches Washington, D.C. Office

·3 min read

Plaintiffs' firm continues rapid growth, expands presence in key market

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC announced the launch of its Washington, D.C. office. Led by partner Warren Postman, the office represents the latest significant expansion by one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation.

Keller Lenkner's Washington office opens with a team of five attorneys who work on a variety of the firm's cases. Their backgrounds include practice at some of the country's leading defense firms and litigation boutiques, such as Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C.; Jones Day LLP; Latham & Watkins LLP; and Wilkinson Stekloff LLP. Two more associates will join in the coming weeks after completing federal-court clerkships.

Keller Lenkner has more than doubled in size during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new office solidifies Washington as a key market for the firm, which serves clients throughout the country and has its roots in Chicago.

"In just three years, Keller Lenkner has quickly become one of the nation's foremost plaintiffs' law firms," Postman said. "This office is designed to encourage collaboration among our attorneys, each of whom reflects the unique mix of talent and experience available in the D.C. legal market."

Postman, who joined Keller Lenkner shortly after its founding in 2018, previously was Vice President and Chief Counsel of Appellate Litigation at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center. At Keller Lenkner, he leads the firm's arbitration practice and oversees various matters against companies including Amazon, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Ticketmaster.

"As we continue to build an unrivaled team of advocates for plaintiffs, expanding our presence in Washington was the logical next step," Keller Lenkner Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said. "DC is a magnet for the talented lawyers we seek, including former law clerks and government and defense-side attorneys. We pride ourselves on building a team with diverse experience, which helps us innovate and find creative solutions for our clients."

Keller Lenkner plans to continue its aggressive growth, building on its team of legal professionals who have deep experience acting for plaintiffs as well as defendants. Two-thirds of the firm's partners and associates are former federal-court law clerks, and four were law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States. Nearly 75% of Keller Lenkner's attorneys practiced at Am Law 25 law firms or elite trial boutiques before joining the firm.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keller-lenkner-llc-launches-washington-dc-office-301369871.html

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Bitcoin is the future despite billionaire haters: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live she remains very bullish on the future for bitcoin. Here's why.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • Here’s who does NOT need to work with a financial advisor

    There’s no doubt that working with a financial advisor can be helpful to some, even those who are experienced investors. “The financial markets change by the second, new products are available each day and regulations adjust frequently — it can be helpful to work with an advisor to ensure you are up to speed,” says Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing spokesperson for NerdWallet, who adds that even seasoned investors often want someone whom they can bounce ideas off and help them make informed investment decisions. Many financial advisors charge a fee based on how much money they manage for you, often ranging from 0.25% to 1% of assets under management per year; others charge hourly fees.

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in September

    The pandemic definitely benefited e-commerce companies, but the digitization of retail sales was already a long-term trend. With many e-commerce stocks soaring in 2020, many have been also-rans in 2021 as the market has generally turned to reopening and cyclical stocks. Although it outperformed handily in the opening months of the pandemic, over the past 12 months, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has badly lagged the S&P 500, to the tune of about 30 percentage points!

  • Cybersecurity Stock IronNet Is Surging 110%. It Could Be the Next Meme Stock.

    Shares of cybersecurity company IronNet surged more than 110% in premarket trading after attracting interest on internet forum Reddit.

  • Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Short-Term Risks are Fueling the Downtrend

    As we are closing on the end of the summer, it is certainly this one won't be memorable for Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) investors, as the latest down leg moved the overall losses close to 10%. The stock is now in the red for the year. Since the strong rejection from the previous support at US$360 pointed out that the downtrend is not over yet, we will examine the current state of, what looks to be, a reasonably expensive stock at the moment.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Spotify stock surges after KeyBanc says it’s time to buy

    Shares of Spotify Technology SA surged Tuesday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson said it's time to buy into the digital music service, citing more evidence to suggest its business is in a stronger position and "compelling" valuation.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.