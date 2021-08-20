U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7990
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.50
    +2,292.96 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Keller Lenkner's Brooke Clason Smith and Frank Dylewski Named 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Clason Smith and Frank Dylewski — Associates at national plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC — have been named to the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in commercial litigation. The list recognizes up-and-coming lawyers who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence in private practice.

Keller Lenkner Associates Brooke Clason Smith and Frank Dylewski Named 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
Keller Lenkner Associates Brooke Clason Smith and Frank Dylewski Named 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Associate Brooke Clason Smith's practice at Keller Lenkner focuses on representing plaintiffs in antitrust and consumer-protection matters. Among her current cases, Smith represents the States of Texas, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, and South Carolina in a suit against Google, alleging that the online giant monopolized products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online-display advertising.

Among her previous matters, Smith assisted in successfully prosecuting claims against Fox Broadcasting Company for its unauthorized use of Muhammad Ali's identity in a promotional video broadcast during the Super Bowl pregame show.

Before joining Keller Lenkner, Clason Smith was an associate at Schiff Hardin LLP where she litigated complex commercial, intellectual property, and criminal matters at the trial and appellate levels and represented clients in government and internal investigations.

Associate Frank Dylewski's practice at Keller Lenkner focuses on representing plaintiffs in class action and privacy matters. Among his current cases, Dylewski is pursuing claims on behalf of individuals who were recorded by Amazon Alexa-enabled devices without consent. Keller Lenkner filed individual arbitration demands for more than 74,000 individuals, ultimately leading Amazon to abandon its arbitration clause, as reported by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Among his previous matters, Dylewski assisted in successfully prosecuting a multi-million-dollar breach-of-contract claim against Delta Air Lines, Inc., which broke its contract with a family-owned aircraft parts manufacturer.

Before joining Keller Lenkner, Dylewski litigated complex commercial disputes at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. His diverse litigation background includes consumer fraud, breach of contract, professional malpractice, fraud, antitrust, insurance coverage, business tort, and securities matters.

Best Lawyers compiles lists based on peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry-leading lawyers worldwide are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers received more than 13 million evaluations on lawyers' abilities based on their specific practice areas.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

Related Links: www.kellerlenkner.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keller-lenkners-brooke-clason-smith-and-frank-dylewski-named-2022-best-lawyers-ones-to-watch-301359882.html

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Doordash abandons $400m investment in Gorillas

    Food delivery giant Doordash has pulled out of talks with fast-growing German grocery start-up Gorillas as the US takeaway company eyes up its options for a European launch.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Dow Jones Surges From Key Level As Microsoft Fizzes Higher On This; Tesla AI Day Gains Fade

    The Dow Jones rallied from a key level Friday. Microsoft stock spiked on news, while Intel stock slipped. Tesla stock saw AI Day gains fade.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.