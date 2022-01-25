U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Kelley Connect acquires Superior Office Systems, Advanced Document Systems

·2 min read

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, Kelley Connect has acquired two new companies, increasing its footprint in the technology space. Advanced Document Systems (Kent, WA), and Superior Office System (Medford, OR), are now in the fold. All employees will be retained in the merger.

"As we continue to execute our strategic growth plan, both Superior and Advanced were a natural fit," said Aric Manion, CEO of Kelley Connect. "They take great pride in the best local service and support, and already offer the highest quality products. They've done so for years. Now, that thriving business community is offered the additional resources that Kelley Connect can continue to provide."

Kelley Connect continues to bring strategic technology solutions to businesses large and small. The ongoing effort to help businesses reach their goals with an entire suite of products and services is what's driving the expansion.

"We are aggressively growing through acquisition to meet the needs of our partners across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska," said Manion. "As we continue to grow, our goal is to deliver solutions from within our Kelley Connect network of thinkers and solution makers. Every year we are able to offer more and more."

Kelley Connect has doubled its size in just the past three years and now staffs almost 300 employees across the region.

More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.

Contact info:
Aric Manion
Kelley Connect
Email: info@kelleyconnect.com
http://www.KelleyConnect.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelley-connect-acquires-superior-office-systems-advanced-document-systems-301466657.html

SOURCE Kelley Connect

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Renewable energy stocks' 2021 price declines have made them more attractive options for new investors.

  • ‘Astonishingly’ huge kingsnake encountered by conservation crew

    A Southern California conservation worker recently encountered what might be described as the king of kingsnakes.

  • GM's $7 billion investment intensifies EV battle with Ford, Tesla

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co said Tuesday it will invest $7 billion in Michigan, much of that aimed at dramatically boosting production of full-size electric pickups, intensifying a battle with rival Ford Motor Co for EV supremacy in North America. Both U.S. automakers, however, will have to contend with current leader Tesla, which will soon open a second U.S. plant in Austin, Texas, and is on pace to sell more than 1 million electric vehicles globally in 2022. GM said its Detroit-Hamtramck and Orion Township plants will be able to build more than 600,000 electric trucks a year by late 2024, with three other plants in Tennessee, Ontario and Mexico boosting the company's total North America EV production capacity to more than a million units by late 2025.

  • Joint Venture Advances Cummins' Zero Emissions Solutions Strategy

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. took another step on the company’s zero emissions solutions strategy by closing on the acquisition of a 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush ...

  • Algae Market Potentially Worth $320 Billion Draws Honda, Eneos

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products. Most Read from BloombergStocks Erase Losses Amid Dip Buying; Dollar Climbs: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tec

  • ‘It looked so real’: ghostly ‘iceberg’ was a wonder of nature – just not an iceberg

    Canadian photographer Simone Engels was stunned to spot a huge white structure apparently floating far from any ice sheet Simone Engels’s photograph of the apparent iceberg off the coast of Vancouver Island. Photograph: Simone Engels Clear winter skies and the promise of a recent evening’s beautiful sunset led photographer Simone Engels to a nearby park on Vancouver Island. But as she trained her lens on the pinkish hue of the landscape of the Pacific coast, she was shocked to see a large, icebe

  • Vistra Announces Expansion of World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Facility

    Phase III of company’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility bolsters the Vistra Zero portfolio, strengthens position as industry leader in battery energy storage development and commercialization

  • Idaho has biggest U.S. deposit of metal vital for clean energy. Is mining boom coming?

    “Of course, there is also the environmental impact,” a geologist says.

  • INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY ALTERNATIVES AND LOGISTEC USA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO PROVIDE TURNKEY SOLUTIONS FOR U.S. OFFSHORE WIND INDUSTRY

    Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) "IEA" or the "Company") a leading infrastructure company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced a new strategic alliance with LOGISTEC USA Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A, LGT.B) ("LOGISTEC"), a cargo handling and marine services provider with 25 port locations within the United States.

  • Australia marks two years since first COVID case with another high death count

    Australia on Tuesday recorded one of its highest number of deaths in a day from COVID-19 as an outbreak of the highly-infections Omicron variant tore through the country which marked two years since its first infection of the coronavirus. Though Australia's states and territories are refraining from a return to the lockdowns which have defined the country's pandemic response, the most populous state, New South Wales, extended a mask mandate by a month, an example of the continuous disruption brought by the virus. Omicron has since seen the country's COVID-19 death and infection rates double in weeks.

  • Paris Buried a River 100 Years Ago. Now The City Needs To Resurface It to Combat Climate Change

    Paris buried the Bièvre river in 1912 because of pollution. Now, faced with rising summer temperatures, city hall is working to restore it

  • Acropolis in white as snowstorm sweeps Greece

    Train, tram and bus routes were cancelled, and power cuts were reported across the mainland and on islands.Schools were to be closed until Tuesday, with classes taking place online, while public service employees were advised to leave work at noon.Authorities sent out message alerts to mobile phones for citizens to stay home and to use snow chains if they needed to venture out.Fire-fighters received dozens of calls from people trapped in their cars and others requiring assistance to go to hospitals or to move about.Cars were seen stranded in thick snow on streets.Temperatures of minus 10 degrees celsius in the north and zero degrees celsius in Athens were expected, meteorologists said.Snowstorm "Elpida" is the second cold storm in a week to hit the country.

  • Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Among Those Providing Perspectives in WEF Blog on Manufacturing Innovations That Support Enhanced ESG Reporting

    MILWAUKEE, January 24, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Pioneering technologies and solutions in advanced manufacturing are easing the adoption of Environment, Social and Governance metrics while driving growth ...

  • Kazakh Crypto Miners Cut Off From Electricity Supply Until End of January

    Kazakhstan's energy problem worsened on Tuesday when a major transmission line was disconnected.

  • ADM posts record Q4 profit on rising biofuel demand, projects strong 2022

    (Reuters) -Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a record fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it would continue to cash in on strong demand for crops and biofuel in 2022. Chicago-based ADM's earnings jumped nearly 14% in the quarter as rising biofuel demand and strong ethanol margins doubled operating profit at its carbohydrate solutions division. High energy and grain costs, however, clipped earnings at the corn-processing unit, as well as its core ag services and oilseeds segment, where operating profit fell from the same quarter a year earlier.

  • Flights Grounded in Istanbul as Snowstorm Slams Region

    Heavy snowfall prompted the temporary closure of Turkey’s Istanbul International Airport, one of Europe’s busiest airports, on Monday, January 24, as winter weather pummeled large parts of the country, officials said.Turkish Airlines said the airline had paused its operations at Istanbul until 4 am on Tuesday morning to “ensure travel safety.” Another airline, Pegasus, said it had cancelled flights out of Sabiha Gökçen, the city’s second airport.This footage taken by meteorology student Muhammed Başpınar shows a snow-covered shows windy, snowy conditions on a street in the Başakşehir area of Istanbul, on Monday.Winter weather had been impacting large parts country through the weekend, prompting school closures in some areas and leaving thousands stranded amid snowy conditions, according to Turkish reports.Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said more than 15,000 people across 19 provinces displaced by the storms were being sheltered in guesthouses or other facilities. More than 74,000 personnel and 24,000 vehicles from various agencies were working to clear snow-covered roads and distribute aid to people affected, AFAD said. Credit: Muhammed Başpınar via Storyful

  • Multiple rounds of snow to blanket Midwest to Northeast

    Bone-chilling temperatures across the north-central and northeastern U.S. will set the stage for multiple clipper-type storms to deliver snow early this week as the threat of a larger storm brews.