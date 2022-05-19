U.S. markets closed

The Kelley Financial Group Partner Named as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for 2022 in Pennsylvania

The Kelley Financial Group
·2 min read
The Kelley Financial Group
The Kelley Financial Group

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.

Micah Kelley

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.
Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.

Sewickley, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelley Financial Group is excited to announce that Forbes named Micah Kelley a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for 2022 in Pennsylvania.

According to Forbes, “As global pandemic worries take a back seat to the economic fallout from the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, the professionals on the Forbes/Shook 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list have a proven record of guiding their clients through volatile markets”.

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group. For 13 years, his areas of focus have included giving advice on retirement planning, wealth management planning, small business retirement planning, and education planning strategies.

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.
Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.


Micah Kelly

The group has over 70 years of combined financial planning experience. Each advisor on the team is licensed and qualified to counsel on matters pertaining to their individual expertise. They believe in building long-term relationships based on knowledge and integrity.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Kelley Financial Group is a team of financial advisors in Pittsburgh, each with varying backgrounds and specialties. They work in conjunction with each other and strategic partners to produce a holistic methodology. They believe this holistic approach provides the maximum benefit to clients.

Micah and The Kelley Financial Group are committed to assisting their clients along the journey to financial freedom. They understand that comprehensive financial planning allows them to uncover and understand the true needs, goals, and concerns of each client. Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive financial planning, they strive to positively impact their clients’ lives, demonstrating this by continually communicating with clients throughout any situation.

The firm helps clients take control of their current finances by assisting them to make a budget, manage their debt, plan for emergency funds, and set aside for future goals, but they can also help with much more. The following is a non-inclusive list of areas The Kelley Financial Group offers expertise in:

  • Retirement Planning

    • Plan for retirement

    • Setting up IRA contributions

    • Roth conversions

    • Efficient portfolio withdrawal strategies

  • Small Businesses

  • Family Finances

    • Planning for special needs care

  • Charitable Giving

  • Estate Planning

    • Planning for elderly care

    • Setting up a wealth transfer

  • Wealth Management

  • Education Planning

    • Planning for college

  • Investments

    • Set up a financial portfolio

    • Analyze retirement funds

  • Social Security

  • Insurances

    • Select a life insurance plan


Their goal as financial advisors is to help clients pursue their financial goals and help make their lives more financially efficient. To do this, they utilize comprehensive wealth management and financial planning tools customized to their client’s needs and goals.

###

Contact details:

Company Name: The Kelley Financial Group

Local Address: 1605 Carmody Ct #301 Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143

Phone Number: (412) 528-1920

Company email: info@kfg1.com

Website Url: https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/


newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment


