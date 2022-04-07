U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Kellogg Company 2022 Annual Shareowners' Meeting to be Webcast Live

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company. Included will be a question and answer session with confirmed shareowners attending virtually via secure online portal.

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Date:

Friday, April 29, 2022

Time:

1:00 pm ET

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with slides

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022

Rebroadcast available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay:

Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-2022-annual-shareowners-meeting-to-be-webcast-live-301520059.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company