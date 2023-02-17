U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.59 per Share

·1 min read

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is February 28, 2023. This is the 393rd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our  Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

[K-DIV] [K-FIN]

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-59-per-share-301749953.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

