U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.18
    +0.87 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    +17.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.28 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0169 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1540
    -1.3260 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,502.72
    +908.21 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Kellogg Company Executive Shares Three Data-Driven Strategies to Grow your Brand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • K

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company Chief Global Brand and Advanced Analytics Officer, Charisse Hughes, recently shared a blog post highlighting three data-driven strategies to grow brands.

Kellogg launched its Antenna platform, an online lab created to shape the future of food innovation directly with consumers.
Kellogg launched its Antenna platform, an online lab created to shape the future of food innovation directly with consumers.

Social K: Kellogg Company Blog – Three Data-Driven Strategies to Grow Your Brand 
By Charisse Hughes, Chief Global Brand and Advanced Analytics Officer, Kellogg Company

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest-growing data-driven technologies being used worldwide, transforming every industry and every function in business.

Many organizations are focused on finding the "AI silver bullet" fix, but the reality is being data-driven is a continuous journey, not a destination. While the data deluge can be daunting, the benefits of advanced analytics – AI, machine learning, and data scientists – allow brands to connect with consumers in more personalized and authentic ways than ever before.

At Kellogg, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. Our purpose is to create better days and a place at the table for everyone. As consumer profiles and behaviors continuously evolve, we've doubled down on the investments we've made in recent years and recently assembled a center-led Advanced Analytics team focused on scaling our approach to AI, and machine learning, prioritizing full-funnel marketing, revenue growth management, and portfolio analytics to ensure we're living by our vision and purpose.

As we've established our Kellogg Advanced Analytics team, we've identified three best practices on how to leverage data to help grow our brands. At the core, we're infusing cultural relevance and greater understanding into how we develop our foods and engage with our diverse mix of consumers.

1.       Prioritize which data is most important and valuable. 
One of the greatest assets of any business is its unique customer data — interactions, transactions, and behaviors. It's essential to understand what unique insights your data gives you and how to merge it with external data to identify the opportunities.

Kellogg has been on this journey for several years, with data as the backbone of our AI and machine learning efforts. We collect and analyze multiple first-party data sources, including 33 million households from our Kellogg Family Rewards loyalty program and second and third-party data. But the magic lies in integrating and synthesizing across the data sources. When we cut across domains, transformational things can happen, and insights turn into growth opportunities.

This year we've taken it one step further with the launch of our Antenna platform – our online lab created to shape the future of food innovation directly with consumers. The antenna allows us to test dozens of food concepts simultaneously across thousands of consumers in minutes, with the actionable insight available near-real-time – with minimal human interaction required.

2.       Recognize that AI cannot be separated from EDI & ESG goals.
AI should elevate human intelligence, not replace it. The COVID-19 pandemic drove many companies to leapfrog into adopting AI at scale and prompted a shift in expectations for equity, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability. We've married our machine learning efforts with human empathy through our "K Way of Inclusive Marketing," equipping our marketers with the knowledge and conviction to create holistic and inclusive brand strategies and experiences that will delight and nourish our rapidly evolving consumer base for generations to come.

Additionally, we recognize that AI must act in service to our EDI (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) and ESG (Environment Social Governance) goals ensuring there's a place at the table for everyone. We recently updated our Advanced Analytics ESG framework to drive transparency in collecting and using customer data to ensure it's being used ethically and not wrought with biases. We look at four key pillars – Collect, Protect, Activate & Communicate – formalizing responsibility for ethics at every value chain stage.

3.       Break down silos and champion cross-collaboration.
Information silos can create challenges in business, so it's essential that all employees involved are working in sync.  To ensure continuity throughout our organization, we've partnered with our global IT team to host quarterly Internal Data & Analytics Summits across functions to educate employees on how we're using advanced data and analytics, further connecting the dots and turning insights into action that drive growth for the business.

Next steps?
We believe it's critically important to test and learn out loud – we'll continue to grow and become more experienced, providing the right Kellogg foods to consumers who desire them the most.

As marketers, we are responsible for ensuring our foods, communications, and teams reflect the diverse experiences of consumers. By leveraging data and advanced analytics, we can better understand the lived experiences of customers and authentically represent them in our creative, messaging, and foods.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-executive-shares-three-data-driven-strategies-to-grow-your-brand-301569051.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Recommended Stories

  • One in four Canadian small businesses were started during the pandemic, according to new research from Intuit QuickBooks

    Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today announces the release of findings from a new study by QuickBooks revealing that a quarter of Canada's small businesses (24 per cent) were started in the last two years, despite facing many economic and societal challenges.

  • Zoovu lands $169M to drive online product discovery experiences

    At the same time, customers have grown to expect better experiences. According to help desk software vendor HiverHQ, 32% of consumers want customer service to be both more responsive and empathetic. Being a service software vendor, HiverHQ isn't exactly a neutral party, but it's one data point among many that operations -- particularly customer retention -- are more difficult now compared to the start of the pandemic.

  • Small and Medium Businesses: Outlook Optimistic for Growth

    Canadian small and medium decision-makers (SMEs) are signaling signs of optimism for the next year, even while the effects from the pandemic are still being felt. These findings were driven by current and projected business performance as well as a belief in opportunities through increased trade as identified in the third edition of the FedEx Trade Index, an annual poll of 500 small and medium business decision-makers conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary o

  • PayCargo, a fintech for the freight industry, raises $130M

    Shipping and cargo services is one of the more fragmented and analogue verticals in the world of industry, with hundreds of thousands of businesses involved in myriad aspects of a process that is fundamentally physical (not digital) by its nature. Today, a company called PayCargo, which built a platform to bring one key aspect of it -- how companies in the business of shipping products and specifically consumer goods pay each other -- into the modern and digital age, is announcing $130 million in funding to expand its platform. The funding, a Series C, is coming from a single investor, Blackstone Growth, and PayCargo -- based out of Coral Gables, FL -- said that it will be used to expand into more geographies, to build out more products around financial and business data, and potentially also for M&A, since the area of providing services to the shipping industry is as fragmented as the shipping industry itself.

  • Cart.com Founder Shares Insights Into How D-to-c Brands Can Succeed, And Scale

    To succeed, brands need to sell across channels.

  • U.S. vs. China: The Rules and Design Shaping the Metaverse

    The metaverse race is heating up in China. Just like Meta and Microsoft in the U.S., Chinese firms such as Baidu and Tencent are investing in the nascent industry, but strict tech regulations mean China’s virtual worlds are set to offer very different user experiences. Photo Illustration: Michelle Inez Simon

  • Mariner Acquiring $1 Billion Pennsylvania RIA

    Corbenic Partners, which specializes in serving multigenerational clients and owners of business franchises, will become Mariner's 74th office in the nation.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Armada Acquisition Partner Rezolve Scoops ANY Lifestyle Marketing Firm In Germany

    Rezolve (NASDAQ: ZONE), a mobile commerce and engagement company, had acquired ANY Lifestyle Marketing GmbH, the exclusive marketer for all commercial activities of Radio Group in Germany. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. What Happened? Rezolve looks to revolutionize mobile engagement by disrupting the traditional radio market. The acquisition would enable Rezolve to transform radio advertising by making it interactive with consumers' mobile devices. Radio Group reaches

  • Cube, which wants to help finance teams plan better and faster, lands $30M after seeing 400% ARR growth

    Cube, a startup that wants to help companies “plan their financial future,” has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures. The round brings the company’s total amount raised to $45 million since its 2018 inception. Christina Ross, Cube’s CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch she came up with the idea for the startup after working in CFO or head of finance roles at Eyeview, Criteo and Rent the Runway.

  • No-code tool Next Matter lands $16M to automate business processes

    Next Matter, a workflow automation platform for business operations, today closed a $16 million Series A funding round led by OMERS Ventures with participation from BlueYard and Crane Venture. The proceeds will be put toward expanding the team from 15 to 75, according to CEO Jan Hugenroth, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. and Europe. Operational excellence is becoming a must-have, he asserts; COOs are using "duct-tape" solutions to streamline workflows; and operations are changing rapidly, leaving companies' tech stacks in the dust.

  • Brandtech Group Takes Majority Stake in E-Commerce Marketing Platform

    The company is buying Acorn Intelligence to help marketers build e-commerce operations and in-house teams.

  • Most Shopify Investors Opposed CEO Power Gain, Glass Lewis Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s plan to enhance Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke’s power was likely opposed by most of the company’s shareholders -- yet it passed anyway because of a single influential director, according to investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been Mor

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...

  • Spotify to Slow Its Hiring by 25%

    The audio streaming giant’s move is the latest signal companies are bracing for a possible recession.

  • Cryptos See Over $1B in Liquidations as Bitcoin, Ether Lose Major Support Levels

    Bitcoin lost the $25,000 level, while ether briefly slid to nearly $1,200.

  • BofA survey signals 'deeper investor misery' as S&P enters bear market

    The June Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America (BofA) "signals deeper investor misery" as the S&P reached a bear market amid fears of aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • U.S. financial firms push back on SEC bid to rein-in blank check company deals

    U.S. financial industry groups are pushing to water down a draft Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule aimed at reining-in special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, arguing it could kill the industry. The American Securities Association (ASA), the SPAC Association and the CFA Institute are among groups warning that the SEC's proposed March rule would create too much liability for parties involved in SPAC deals, and as such goes further than traditional initial public offering (IPO) and M&A rules. The deadline for submitting comments to the SEC was Monday.

  • As crypto crash deepens, here are 4 signs the worst could be yet to come

    Digital asset markets continued to crater Wednesday, with the prices of bitcoin testing psychologically significant level of $20,000 early in the day, and there is little sign of respite for weary crypto traders.

  • Glencore Gets Rich on Coal, But Questions Persist Over Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is getting rich on coal. The company is on course for another year of bumper profits, its shares just hit a record high — a feat that looked unlikely for most of the last decade — and investors are set for a windfall of returns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBid