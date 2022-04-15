U.S. markets closed

Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Results Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2022 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast




Date:

Thursday, May 5, 2022



Time:

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 5 at
https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Webcast:

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at
https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode






Rebroadcast




Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, May 5, and for at least


90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on


Friday, May 6 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-sets-date-for-2022-first-quarter-results-webcast-301526517.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

