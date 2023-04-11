U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.04
    +13.93 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.77
    +175.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,082.57
    -1.79 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.62
    +19.18 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    +1.80 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.70
    +16.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.30 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0260 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7460
    +0.1740 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,213.04
    +1,042.81 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.76
    +0.56 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,785.72
    +44.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2023 First Quarter Results Webcast

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2023 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer.  A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.  A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast


Date:  

Thursday, May 4, 2023



Time:      

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Presentation Slides:   

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 4 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Webcast:     

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com


Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast 


Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT, Thursday, May 4, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Friday, May 5 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days  Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN K-ER

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-sets-date-for-2023-first-quarter-results-webcast-301794742.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company