Kellogg (NYSE:K) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.60 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which is above the industry average.

Kellogg's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 88% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 82.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Kellogg Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.76 total annually to $2.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Kellogg's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kellogg's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kellogg that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

