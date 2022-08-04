Kellogg's Q2 earnings and revenue easily beat estimates despite inflation

Editor's Note: This post is breaking and will be updated

Kellogg's (K) reported its fiscal second quarter earnings on Monday before the bell as inflation and price pressures remain a top challenge for consumer-facing businesses.

Nevertheless, the multinational food manufacturing company delivered a big beat on both the top and bottom lines with its snack division once again leading the way.

Here are Kellogg's second quarter results compared to Wall Street's consensus estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $3.86 billion versus $3.64 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $1.18 versus $1.05 expected

Revenue and adjusted earnings came in well above estimates, supported by strong price realization and minimal demand elasticity.

"Our second quarter performance again demonstrated the strength of our portfolio and the skill and grit of our employees, who managed through an unusually challenging supply and cost environment and delivered strong financial results," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg's CEO, said in a news release.

The stock moved higher in pre-market trading, up about 1%.

Although analysts have cautioned that inflation will likely be a pain point in the near-time, Kellogg's has shown improved momentum in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.

The food giant's second quarter organic net sales rose 8.2% from the year-ago period with strong operations in the emerging markets, as well as a faster-than-expected recovery in the North American cereal business, which was challenged earlier this year by the U.S. cereal plant strike, coupled with a fire in its Memphis facility.

On a global level, sales were paced by its snack division with international momentum in both noodles and cereal.

The company raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to 7%-8%, up from the previous +4%. The company also raised its guidance for operating profit, earnings per share and cash flow.

Kellogg's stock is up roughly 14% year-to-date, significantly outpacing the broader market.

Kellogg's cold cereal products are pictured in a market after Kellogg Company announced it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on the snack business, in New York, U.S., June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

On the earnings call, investors will want more clarity on the company's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies.

Last month, the iconic food maker outlined three segments that will venture out on their own to "unleash growth," as Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane told Yahoo Finance Live: (1) Global Snacking Co., which has $11.4 billion in net sales; (2) North America Cereal Co., which has about $2.4 billion in sales; (3) and Plant Co., which has $340 million in sales.

All three businesses are currently profitable, Kellogg noted in a press release.

Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane told Yahoo Finance that there's still questions surrounding the standalone profits and costs associated with spinning out Kellogg's three separate businesses.

"They announced this with very little detail," he said, noting the surprise decision seemed to be "done pretty hastily."

But Cahillane maintained that "it was an extraordinarily weighty decision, to say the least — a 116-year tradition started by Mr. Kellogg."

Spillane cautioned that it's difficult to determine potential value when recession risks loom large and inflation remains at record highs.

"How much certainty could you have in a 'value unlock' plan when you've got a market that's uncertain about how to value things? Is this a time where you want to dilute your focus?" the analyst questioned.

He added that another fundamental query remains — not just for Kellogg's, but for any company contemplating a split: "Does the step down in profits more than offset the step up that you're expecting to get in valuation?"

UBS agreed in the lack of clarity surrounding the split, adding that the investment case is "more murky today."

A completion of the reorganization is slated for sometime in 2023.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Food Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

