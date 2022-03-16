U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Kellton Tech Announces Strategic Business Restructuring, Integrates Global Operations to Meet Growth Aspirations

·3 min read

Under a new initiative called 'OneKellton,' Kellton Tech integrates its global operations and enables clients to access an expanded suite of digital transformation solutions under one umbrella

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE&NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in next-generation digital transformation and enterprise intelligence solutions, has announced the strategic realignment of its business under the 'OneKellton' initiative. As part of this, Kellton Tech has integrated its global operations to improve client services and become an even stronger partner of choice for digital transformation and innovation.

Kellton Tech Logo
Kellton Tech Logo

The move reflects the company's effort to streamline delivery with a hybrid model built for the post-pandemic paradigm. With OneKellton, all of Kellton Tech's capabilities — digital practice, enterprise intelligence, design strategy, global delivery, integrated support, and more — will be accessible to companies of all sizes irrespective of their location. New and existing customers can now leverage Kellton Tech's digital and enterprise practice hubs to scale and strengthen core technical competencies critical to their success.

OneKellton will also be an evolution of Kellton Tech's partnership approach in the market. The company will be working even more closely with its global partners to create solutions that deliver true business value and act as a catalyst for customer success.

With 'OneKellton,' Kellton Tech is making significant strides towards achieving higher growth and revenue objectives. A ground-up optimization within the company has already begun, which includes;

a. The Development of More Impactful Centers of Excellence to continuously revisit and reimagine existing technologies while introducing new, innovative capabilities in a synchronized environment.

b. The Enablement of Four Operational Pillars — Delivery, Practice, Support, and Sales — to build a more relevant service and delivery framework that powerfully delivers on its vision of being a customer-centric organization.

c. The Realignment of Roles and Responsibilities to unlock a more dynamic and collaborative organization that drives agility to transform and innovate.

Speaking on the initiative, Krishna Chintam - Global CEO and Managing Director - Kellton Tech, said:

"At Kellton Tech, our business model is rooted in relevance. We are continuously transforming to unleash the true, tangible potential of our offerings and better serve our customers today and tomorrow. OneKellton, at its simplest, means one company run by one delivery, one marketing, and one human resource team, for the entire group. The changes we have announced today will help build synergies at the scale of our business, create invaluable opportunities for our people and partners in and across their geographies, and boost our market growth."

About Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' They help businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1500+ employees, Kellton Tech enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Please visit our website for additional information https://www.kelltontech.com.

Media Contact
Anupam Kumari
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
+1 (844) 469- 8900
anupam.kumari@kelltontech.com

Note: Except for the historical information and discussion contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that be projected by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to such factors as competition, growth, pricing environment, recruitment and retention, technology, wage inflation, law, and regulatory policies, etc. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Annual Report of the company, which is available on the website www.kelltontech.com. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767616/Kellton_Tech_Logo.jpg

