U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,210.94
    +3,134.30 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Kelly Morgan Commercial Group Completes Yet Another 90+ Unit Sale for $21MM During Covid-19 Pandemic

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Morgan Commercial Group (KMCG) & KW Commercial are pleased to announce the sale of a 95 Unit Portfolio located in Winnetka, California. The properties located at 19916 - 19926 - 19950 Roscoe Blvd consisted of three multifamily properties on the same block. The sale was completed for $21,090,000 amounting to $222,000 per unit.

The KMCG team also completed another large 96-unit transaction mid-Pandemic for $19,232,375 in the Van Nuys submarket of the San Fernando Valley. "The pandemic has of course affected the real estate market. Fortunately, our team has been putting in the extra work to get the job done for our clients," stated Kelly Morgan, President of KMCG.

Both large 90+ unit properties were bought by a San Diego based investor looking to the future after the pandemic. KMCG acted in a dual-agent capacity and both properties were sold off market. "With the help of our large database of clients and experience, we are the right team to take on these large deals," said Kelly.

The team again acted in a dual agent capacity to close a 57 unit, $11MM property in Panorama City this past month. This transaction was more complicated than most but KMCG's experienced team were able to navigate the difficulties and bring the deal to a smooth completion.

About Kelly Morgan Commercial Group

With over 20 years of focused exploration and experience in capital markets such as Equity, Debt and Real Estate combined with Advertising and Marketing, Kelly Morgan Commercial Group brings a unique and unparalleled approach to the marketplace. We have dedicated ourselves to the deep understanding of the Southern California real estate market by taking the time to walk, examine, and analyze our landscape of submarkets.

Our client's best interest is our priority. Real estate marketing intelligence infused with financial planning has allowed us to help our clients make informed decisions about their real estate investment options. Our educated agents work hard to get our sellers the highest price. Relationships and expertise are keys to creating Investment Property Wealth.

CONTACT:
Kelly Morgan Commercial Group (KMCG)
Aaron Barnhardt
Aaron@KellyMorganCommercial.com
818-579-2978

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-morgan-commercial-group-completes-yet-another-90-unit-sale-for-21mm-during-covid-19-pandemic-301350620.html

SOURCE Kelly Morgan Commercial Group

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Signals a Pathway for Bitcoin ETFs. This Firm Is Ready to Pounce.

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said that crypto ETFs that comply with the SEC’s strict laws on mutual funds and other federal securities laws could provide investors significant protections.

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Was Surging on Friday

    Investors were relieved to see significant sales from the company's first commercial-stage drug.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Why Groupon Stock Slumped on Friday

    Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) took a tumble on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.33 for the quarter, which beat the consensus analyst estimate of $0.22 heading into the report. Groupon also had negative free cash flow of $43.3 million in the period, showing how the company is struggling to generate cash.

  • Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce service provider BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were down 12.1% headed into Friday's close, largely in response to last quarter's disappointing results. BigCommerce shares had spent the past three months recovering from a sell-off spurred by the previous quarter's similarly lackluster numbers, climbing nearly 67% from May's low to yesterday's close.

  • Why Magnite Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) jumped today after the ad tech company posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. Magnite, which provides a supply-side platform for publishers, posted soaring revenue growth of 170% to $114.5 million, which easily beat estimates of $94.1 million. It benefited from the lockdown quarter a year ago and its acquisition of SpotX, a connected TV (CTV) specialist, back in February.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

    The agriscience company didn't just deliver strong quarterly numbers but is on track to a solid year.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • 10 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit WallStreetBets stocks that are rising. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising. Internet platforms like Reddit have become all the rage in the finance world over the past few months as retail […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Ready for the Next Leg Up

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.