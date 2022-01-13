U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1860
    -0.4800 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.61
    -1,264.51 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE OF 121 UNIT PORTFOLIO WITH THREE DIFFERENT SELLERS

·1 min read

PANORAMA CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Morgan Commercial Group at KW Commercial successfully completed the sale of 121-units spread over four properties with three different Sellers to satisfy a Buyer's 1031 exchange.

KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE
KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE

8801-8759 Tobias Avenue sold for $10,925,0000, while 8817-8835 Tobias Avenue sold for $12,600,000 totaling $23,525,000.

The latter two properties were sold by two owners each with fractional interests. These owners were at odds on several issues and cooperation was difficult leading to arduous negotiations and a demanding escrow.

Kelly Morgan Commercial Group was able to successfully negotiate the purchase agreement with the two sellers separately, solving all the difficulties and managing the escrow to complete the sale for all parties.

The new owner has already started to upgrade the properties with the intention of pushing rents since Panorama City is rapidly gentrifying. They already feel the purchase is a big success for their business model.

For information contact:
Aaron Barnhardt
Aaron@KellyMorganCommercial.com
818-579-2978

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-morgan-commercial-group-completes-23mm-sale-of-121-unit-portfolio-with-three-different-sellers-301460958.html

SOURCE Kelly Morgan Commercial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Is Your Real Estate Agent Leading You Astray? 3 Red Flags to Look Out For

    Image source: Getty Images You're not required to hire a real estate agent when you purchase a home. After all, you can search listings and set up appointments to see homes yourself. But if you're a buyer, there's really no reason not to enlist the help of an agent -- it's sellers who are on the hook for real estate agent fees, not buyers, so there's little to lose by having a professional guide your home search.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • SAP U.S. shares tick higher after preview of fourth-quarter results

    SAP SE shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the business software company released preliminary results of its fourth-quarter results. SAP (SAP) American depositary receipts rose 1.9% after hours, following a 3% decline to close the regular session at $135.91. The company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 1.86 euros a share, up from 1.70 euros a share in the year-ago period, on revenue of 7.98 billion, up from 7.54 billion euros.

  • Malaysia says recovered 1MDB funds only enough to pay debt principal for 2022

    Malaysia said on Thursday it has recovered enough funds linked to scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to pay off only the principal amount of the debt still owed by the firm this year. 1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds, ostensibly for investment projects and joint ventures, between 2009 and 2013. Malaysia's finance ministry in a statement said a trust account set up to collect recovered 1MDB funds has received 19.1 billion ringgit ($4.58 billion), including $80 million from audit firm KPMG paid to settle a lawsuit filed against it by 1MDB.

  • Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza for $916 million

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish billionaire and Zara founder Amancio Ortega has agreed to buy Royal Bank Plaza, which houses the headquarters of Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest bank, in Toronto for around 800 million euros ($916.88 million), according to his private office. Pontegadea, the family office of the main shareholder of fashion group Inditex, confirmed the deal to buy the landmark Canadian skyscraper, famed for a series of windows with a 24-karat-gold coating, on Thursday. It was first reported by Bloomberg News in Canada.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • ‘Not all the money belongs to you’: Self-employed? Avoid these mistakes when filing your 2021 taxes

    The deadline for self-employed workers to submit estimated tax payments for the fourth quarter of 2021 is Jan. 18.

  • Bad news for home buyers: Mortgage rates soar to highest level since March 2020

    Investors are pulling interest rates higher, which threatens to push buyers out of the housing market.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Breaks Out After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

    Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. "The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

  • Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

  • Kohl's is 'another show-me story': analyst

    Kohl's has one big problem, said JPMorgan retail analyst Matt Boss.

  • Bitcoin Trades Add to El Salvador’s Sovereign Risk, Moody’s Says

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Bitcoin trades are adding risk to a sovereign credit outlook that was already weak and reflecting a growing chance of default, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • ConsenSys Sues Former Investment Head, Alleging Resume Fraud

    The complaint comes two weeks after Kavita Gupta's lawyer filed a complaint against the Ethereum firm asking for at least $30 million in monetary damages.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. COVID deaths rising but likely due to Delta, not Omicron, says CDC chief

    COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have increased by about 33% and deaths are up by about 40% from a week earlier, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said U.S. COVID-19 cases, driven by the fast spreading Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks. "The magnitude of this increase is largely related to the Omicron variant, which now represents about 90% of the COVID-19 cases in the country," she told reporters.

  • Ford Hit a $100 Billion Market Capitalization. The Question Is Why.

    The news makes Ford the fifth-most valuable auto maker in the world, but there wasn't a lot of current news to explain the gain.

  • Metals Stockpiles Tighten Even Further to Add to Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles of metals including aluminum and nickel tracked by the market’s biggest exchange fell again, stoking worries about tighter supplies that recently sent prices rallying. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the

  • The ECB and U.S Wholesale Inflation and Jobless Claims Keep the EUR and USD in Focus

    The EUR and the USD are back in focus today. Following the FED’s shift in policy, will the ECB Economic Bulletin and member chatter suggest a similar shift?

  • Column: At a subsidiary of a $4-billion corporation, these low-wage workers are striking for better pay

    A nearly three-month strike shows the determination of low-wage factory workers.