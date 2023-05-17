Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.004

The board of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.004 per share on the 31st of May. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 19.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 66% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.04 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.0676. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

