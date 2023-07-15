Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.0044 on the 31st of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Kelly Partners Group Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 19.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was A$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.0829. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Kelly Partners Group Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Kelly Partners Group Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

