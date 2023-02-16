Kelly Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

Q4 revenue down 1.3%; up 0.7% in constant currency

Q4 gross profit up 1.7%; up 3.7% in constant currency with Q4 GP rate of 20.3%, an improvement of 60 bps

Q4 operating earnings of $4.6 million including non-cash goodwill impairment charge, or $14.0 million on an adjusted basis, down 28% on an adjusted basis from a year ago

Full year 2022 operating earnings of $14.8 million, or adjusted earnings of $68.3 million, compared to adjusted earnings of $52.6 million last year, up 30% on an adjusted basis

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.2 billion, a 1.3% decrease, or 0.7% increase in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. Year-over-year revenue trends were impacted by foreign currency headwinds and the impact of the sale of our Russian operations in July 2022. Year-over-year results in the quarter also reflect the impact of the recent acquisitions of RocketPower, a recruitment process outsourcing firm, and Pediatric Therapeutic Services, a specialty firm providing in-school therapy services.

Kelly reported operating earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $4.6 million, compared to earnings of $15.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $10.3 million goodwill impairment charge related to RocketPower. The charge reflects the acceleration of declines in hiring in the high-tech industry in which RocketPower specializes. Excluding the impairment charge and a $0.9 million gain related to the sale of real property, adjusted earnings from operations were $14.0 million. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $4.1 million restructuring charge and adjusted earnings were $19.4 million. Adjusted earnings declined primarily as a result of higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the impact of structural improvements in the business mix which resulted in higher gross profit.

Loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.02 compared to earnings per share of $1.80 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in the loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 is a $0.23 per share goodwill impairment charge, net of tax, related to RocketPower, partially offset by a $0.02 per share gain on sale of real property, net of tax. Included in the fourth quarter of 2021 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common shares of $0.87 and a gain on insurance settlement, net of tax, of $0.36, partially offset by a loss of $0.08 related to restructuring charges, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline from $0.65 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Operating earnings for the full year of 2022 totaled $14.8 million compared to earnings of $48.6 million for the full year of 2021. The 2022 full-year results included a $41.0 million goodwill impairment charge, an $18.7 million loss on the disposal of Kelly's Russian operations and $6.2 million of gains on the sale of assets. The 2021 full-year results included a $4.0 million restructuring charge. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations for the full year of 2022 were $68.3 million compared to $52.6 million for the full year of 2021, a 30% improvement.

The loss per share for the full year of 2022 was $1.64 compared to earnings per share for the full year of 2021 of $3.91. Included in the loss per share for the full year of 2022 is a $1.28 loss on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax, an $0.89 goodwill impairment charge, net of tax, a $0.49 loss on sale of Kelly's Russian operations, net of tax, and a $0.43 loss on foreign currency matters, net of tax, partially offset by a $0.12 gain on sale of assets, net of tax. Included in the earnings per share for the full year of 2021 was $2.12 from a non-cash gain on Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax, and a $0.36 gain on insurance settlement, net of tax, partially offset by a $0.07 per share restructuring charge, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $1.33 for the full year of 2022 compared to $1.51 for the full year of 2021.

"As macroeconomic uncertainty increased in the fourth quarter, we remained focused on executing our specialty strategy, achieving top-line growth in our Education, SET, and OCG segments, and expanding our gross profit rate on a year-over-year basis as we continue to remix our portfolio toward higher-margin, higher-value products and specialties," said Quigley. "While it's difficult to know how the macroeconomic situation will unfold as we move forward in 2023, we will position Kelly to manage through this economic cycle while staying the course in our aggressive pursuit of profitable growth. With ample capital available to us, we will continue to execute our inorganic strategy and invest in technologies and new products that will improve the talent and customer experience, increase efficiency, and enable organic growth well into the future."

Kelly also reported that on February 14, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2023.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 300,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2023 AND JANUARY 2, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)















%

CC %





2022

2021

Change

Change

Change

























Revenue from services $ 1,233.8 $ 1,250.3 $ (16.5)

(1.3) % 0.7 %























Cost of services

983.6

1,004.3

(20.7)

(2.1)





























Gross profit

250.2

246.0

4.2

1.7

3.7

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

236.2

230.7

5.5

2.4

4.0

























Goodwill impairment charge

10.3

—

10.3

NM





























Gain on sale of assets

(0.9)

—

(0.9)

NM





























Earnings from operations

4.6

15.3

(10.7)

(70.2)





























Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings

—

50.0

(50.0)

NM





























Gain on insurance settlement

—

19.0

(19.0)

NM





























Other income (expense), net

(0.3)

0.4

(0.7)

(161.1)





























Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

4.3

84.7

(80.4)

(94.9)





























Income tax expense (benefit)

5.2

16.1

(10.9)

(67.7)





























Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

(0.9)

68.6

(69.5)

NM





























Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

—

3.1

(3.1)

NM





























Net earnings $ (0.9) $ 71.7 $ (72.6)

NM %



























Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ 1.80 $ (1.82)

NM %



Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ 1.80 $ (1.82)

NM %



























STATISTICS:













































Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 18.4 $ 21.1 $ (2.7)

(12.7) % (10.0) %























Gross profit rate

20.3 % 19.7 % 0.6 pts.































Conversion rate

1.8 % 6.2 % (4.4) pts.































Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.1 $ 27.7 $ (3.6)









Adjusted EBITDA margin

2.0 % 2.2 % (0.2) pts.































Effective income tax rate

121.4 % 19.0 % 102.4 pts.































Average number of shares outstanding (millions):



















Basic

37.9

39.4













Diluted

37.9

39.6













