The Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. The stock price has risen 4.7% to US$20.38 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Kelly Services, is for revenues of US$4.1b in 2024, which would reflect a definite 15% reduction in Kelly Services' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 185% to US$1.91. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.92 in 2024. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a measurable cut to revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$26.67 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Kelly Services' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 12% to the end of 2024. This tops off a historical decline of 2.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.5% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Kelly Services is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Kelly Services going forwards.

