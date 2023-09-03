What Is Kelly Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Share Price Doing?

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kelly Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Kelly Services?

According to my valuation model, Kelly Services seems to be fairly priced at around 4.87% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kelly Services today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $17.88, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Kelly Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Kelly Services generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Kelly Services' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KELY.A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KELY.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

