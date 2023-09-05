Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.095

Kelsian Group Limited's (ASX:KLS) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.095 per share on 20th of October. This means the annual payment is 2.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kelsian Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Kelsian Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Kelsian Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.0732 total annually to A$0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.8% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Kelsian Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kelsian Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 17% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We should note that Kelsian Group has issued stock equal to 23% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We're Not Big Fans Of Kelsian Group's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kelsian Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

