Kelsian Group Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.8% to AU$6.34 in the past week. Revenue of AU$1.4b surpassed estimates by 2.3%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 44% below expectations at AU$0.09 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Kelsian Group's ten analysts is for revenues of AU$1.90b in 2024. This reflects a substantial 33% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 249% to AU$0.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$1.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.35 in 2024. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of AU$7.55, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast revenue and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Kelsian Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$10.30 and the most bearish at AU$6.48 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Kelsian Group'shistorical trends, as the 33% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 36% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Kelsian Group is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Kelsian Group. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kelsian Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!)

