Kelt Exploration Insiders Added CA$1.0m Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s (TSE:KEL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kelt Exploration

The Lead Director, Geraldine Greenall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$547k worth of shares at a price of CA$6.90 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (CA$7.02). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 45% of Geraldine Greenall's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 213.79k shares for CA$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 94.27k shares, for CA$613k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Kelt Exploration insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Kelt Exploration Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Kelt Exploration. Specifically, Lead Director Geraldine Greenall ditched CA$547k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Kelt Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kelt Exploration insiders own about CA$232m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kelt Exploration Insiders?

An insider sold Kelt Exploration shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kelt Exploration you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

