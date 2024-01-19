Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s (TSE:KEL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 19% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kelt Exploration fair value estimate is CA$4.45

Kelt Exploration is estimated to be 23% overvalued based on current share price of CA$5.48

Peers of Kelt Exploration are currently trading on average at a 27% discount

How far off is Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Kelt Exploration

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$50.5m CA$50.0m CA$50.0m CA$50.2m CA$50.7m CA$51.3m CA$52.1m CA$52.9m CA$53.8m CA$54.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.77% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CA$47.1 CA$43.4 CA$40.4 CA$37.9 CA$35.6 CA$33.6 CA$31.8 CA$30.1 CA$28.5 CA$27.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$355m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$55m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.9%) = CA$1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CA$510m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$866m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$5.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

TSX:KEL Discounted Cash Flow January 19th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kelt Exploration as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kelt Exploration

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for KEL.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Kelt Exploration, we've put together three pertinent factors you should explore:

Financial Health: Does KEL have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does KEL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.