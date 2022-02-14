U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,715.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,277.50
    +37.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.50
    +12.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.68
    +1.58 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +12.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4290
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,881.77
    -399.49 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.06
    -42.89 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,123.91
    -572.17 (-2.07%)
     

Kelyniam Global Announces Record Sales and Operating Profit in 2021 Financial Statements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KLYG

CANTON, Conn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its year ended December 31, 2021.

"The company is excited to report that sales have increased for the fifth year in a row," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's CEO. "Despite Covid 2.0 shutdowns during the 1st quarter of 2021 and the Omicron variant shutdowns in the 4th quarter, Kelyniam achieved record operating profitability during 2021. This performance in the fourth year of our five-year plan confirms the company's ability to meet long and short term goals. Our objectives in 2022 are to accelerate profit and sales growth through our partnership with Fin-ceramica and the development and launch of organically-created complementary products."

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021the same period in 2020 includes:

  • Operating income of $180,445 compared to $49,683, an increase of 363.2%

  • Net Income $201,741 compared to $141,075, an increase of 43%

  • Total revenue of $ 2,664,434 compared to $2,512,101, an increase of 6.06%

The complete financials can be found on the company's website at www.Kelyniam.com.

Events that significantly affected the year and 4th quarter included:

  • The Company signed a new strategic distribution agreement with Fin-ceramica faenza Spa to market their CustomizedBone Hydroxyapatite Cranial Implant in the U.S.

  • Kelyniam received a patent on its Integrated Fixation System designs, marking a new level of intellectual property protection for its flagship product

  • Kelyniam is now issuing US GAAP-basis financials associated with a new SEC rule on the submission of current financial information through the broker portal of OTC Markets and is listed as a Pink Current Filer in OTCIQ

The company also hired Ms. Lisette Grunwell as the VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs in January of this year.

"The addition of Lisette to our team is a testament to our commitment to quality and our ability to recruit high-talent professionals to our team. She brings a breadth and depth of knowledge about quality and regulatory matters to the company and will be an integral part of our executive team," said Bjella. "Kelyniam will continue to invest in infrastructure and partnerships necessary to achieve our objectives in 2022. While we cannot predict how Covid may affect the company in the future, we intend to have a solid platform to support continued growth."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-announces-record-sales-and-operating-profit-in-2021-financial-statements-301481317.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    3M Company's ( NYSE:MMM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.49 on 12th of March. This takes the dividend yield to...

  • Stocks Fall as Oil Jumps Amid Tension Over Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday and crude oil extended a rally as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, supporting demand for havens such as sovereign debt.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Russia-Ukraine tensions, retail sales, Walmart earnings: What to know this week

    Choppiness in U.S. stocks is expected to persist this week as investors grapple with the prospect of swifter monetary tightening and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]