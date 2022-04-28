U.S. markets closed

Kemin Food Technologies - Asia Launches Cost-Savings Indicator for Frying Oil

·3 min read

New tool assists food manufacturers in discovering cost savings using antioxidants in multiple edible oils

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has developed a new cost-savings indicator for Kemin Food Technologies – Asia customers in the region's frying industry to better understand and see the benefits of using antioxidants to extend the shelf life of frying oil, especially during times of market volatility.

Scan the QR code to learn more about Kemin Food Technologies – Asia.
Scan the QR code to learn more about Kemin Food Technologies – Asia.

Leveraging company expertise and internal studies conducted by Kemin scientists over the years, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia developed its cost-savings indicator as a tool to help food manufacturers learn more about using antioxidants to extend the life cycle of frying oil and save costs on oil usage. Through Kemin's historical data, the cost-savings indicator illustrates cost-saving scenarios based on the inputted information.

"On average, we found that effective adoption of antioxidants in vegetable oil can provide as much as 40% more frying cycles for frying oil and increase product shelf life by approximately 30%, which helps reduce the cost of using oil and ease pressure on the supply chain," said Michelle Lim, President, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia.

Adding antioxidants to vegetable oil provides production-cost savings and extends shelf life. Longer product shelf life reduces the use of raw materials, enhances logistical efficiency and minimizes food waste—all of which can impact climate change.

As fats and oils experts, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia recognizes the importance of vegetable oil in food manufacturing and how costly discarding sunflower, canola and palm oil can be for producers. The global challenges of the past few years have had a tremendous impact on the food industry, which continues to face rising costs and price fluctuations. To fulfill its role as part of the global food supply chain, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia is managing the impact of these variations to maintain pricing stability for its customers.

Kemin Food Technologies – Asia provides food processors, manufacturers and formulators the ability to reduce costs and control inventory, all while providing the visual appeal and flavor protection that consumers demand. To learn more, scan the QR code.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:
Joanne Tan, Senior Regional Marketing Manager, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia,
joanne.tan@kemin.com, +65 6264 1839

Kemin Industries (PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries)
Kemin Industries (PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemin-food-technologies--asia-launches-cost-savings-indicator-for-frying-oil-301534900.html

SOURCE Kemin Industries

