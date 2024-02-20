Kemin plans $28M warehouse at its Des Moines headquarters

Kemin Industries is preparing for another expansion, paving the way with a 321,500-square-foot warehouse at the northwest corner of S.E. 23rd Street and Maury Street, east of their Des Moines headquarters.

In a letter submitted to the city, the company, which makes nutritional supplements, said it's currently "in early planning stages" for multiple manufacturing projects that will only be possible if they have the warehouse space to support them.

Kemin announced in 2019 that it wants to reach 80% of the world's people, pets and livestock with its products by 2042. The company was founded by R.W. and Mary Nelson in 1961 and employs more than 640 people in Des Moines.

The warehouse would consolidate the space Kemin currently leases in eight different locations, while also housing office space and employee locker rooms. Ryan Companies is the contractor and architect.

The project could run up to $28 million. The Des Moines City Council approved preliminary terms for a development agreement with Kemin on Monday that calls for tax increment finance assistance estimated at $2,372,066, or 6.07% of total project costs.

In a communication to council members, Development Services Director Cody Christensen said that incentives were offered in response to "the extraordinary development costs of the project."

Construction is expected to begin this spring and wrap up before the end of 2024.

The Kemin warehouse is planned for the northwest corner of S.E. 23rd Street and Maury Street.

The warehouse would sit on a portion of land Kemin purchased from the City of Des Moines in 2017 as well as parcels bought from private property owners. The company's central building at 1900 Scott Ave. was completed that same year and was part of a five-year, $125 million investment in their new worldwide headquarters building.

The company has since added an application solutions facility, a quality control lab, a $20 million factory expansion and a solar power installation, city records show.

Looking to the future, Kemin plans to invest in manufacturing equipment, fermentation facilities for creating enzymes and renovation and expansion of its 30-year-old blending facility.

