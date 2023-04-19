Kempus Hosts Successful Career Workshop for Students at James Madison University

Event focused on providing career guidance, advice, and support to JMU's student body

HARRISONBURG, Va., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus , an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews, provided a career guidance event for students at James Madison University (JMU). The event, held on February 28th, was a part of Kempus' Career Advisory Package, which is a program that aims to provide students with valuable insights and actionable advice for their future careers.

Over 60 students were invited to the event, representing a diverse range of backgrounds. The focus of the event was to provide guidance on how to secure a job both in, and outside of the US after graduating from a US-based university. The Kempus team provided individualized attention to each student to ensure that they were heard and that their unique needs were addressed.

"We are thrilled that Kempus offered this event to our international students," said Isaac Woo, Associate Professor at JMU and lead organizer of the event. "The guidance and advice provided by the Kempus team was invaluable to our students and will undoubtedly help them in their future career endeavors."

The event included sessions on resume critiquing, mock interviews, and lectures on career-related themes such as personal branding and entrepreneurship. The students left the event with a better understanding of the job market and actionable insights to help them succeed in their future careers.

"The Kempus team was honored to be a part of this event and to have the opportunity to provide guidance and advice to these bright and talented students," said Jae Lee, CEO of Kempus. "We look forward to continuing to support the career development of students at JMU and beyond."

The event was a part of Kempus' Career Advisory Package, which is a part of the new Kempus Launchpad Program. The program aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships with university student body partners, staff, and faculty, by providing unique value propositions such as speaking engagements, lectures, and programs.

About Kempus

Kempus (Be Unbound Pte. Ltd.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience—without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit www.kempus.com

About James Madison University

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation's leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division I athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.

