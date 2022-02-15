U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.82
    +58.15 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,976.32
    +410.15 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.16
    +240.24 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.45
    +31.66 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.89
    -4.57 (-4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -17.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.66 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0350
    +0.0390 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,201.78
    +1,706.71 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.60
    +20.02 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.59
    +59.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The Ken Blanchard Companies® Partners with Immersive Learning Leader Talespin on New Trust VR Simulation

·4 min read

Blanchard's Building Trust portfolio to feature Talespin's cutting-edge VR technology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced its partnership with Talespin, a spatial computing company focused on workforce knowledge transfer and skills insights, to create a series of learning modules on building and restoring trust.

(PRNewsfoto/The Ken Blanchard Companies)
(PRNewsfoto/The Ken Blanchard Companies)

Trust is at the heart of every relationship and is especially critical in the workplace. In fact, the primary factor affecting employee turnover is whether a trusting relationship was developed between the manager and the employee. And research shows that the pandemic is weakening the already fragile bonds of trust between leaders and their people.1

Blanchard's Building Trust teaches leaders and their team members how to cultivate trust in the workplace and how to repair trust when it's been broken. Learners now have realistic conversations with a virtual team member through an online simulation.

Leveraging the proven efficacy of virtual reality as one of the most impactful learning modalities, the VR simulations in Building Trust let learners encounter common workplace scenarios and have life-like conversations with a virtual human in an immersive environment. The modules, which were created using the Talespin platform, will help individuals apply behaviors that create trust in the workplace and show how to repair trust when it's been broken. Talespin's use of XR helps individuals learn faster, validate their skills, and find upward mobility in the workforce.

"Immersive experiences allowing for safe practice of skills is critical in our virtual working world. Consuming content passively—such as viewing a video or even less-interactive modalities like an eLearning course—only conveys the knowledge. Skill acquisition and habit building will occur only when individuals apply the knowledge. These scenarios allow for that person to practice, learn from the outcome in the module, and increase their likelihood of having more trustworthy conversations with people at work," said Britney Cole, vice president of solutions architecture and innovation strategy.

Blanchard's Recognizing Trust and Restoring Trust modules, which are part of Building Trust, can be deployed both via desktop streaming and VR/XR head-mounted displays. Organizations can use the modules within their existing leadership development programs and learning journeys, as part of a Building Trust workshop or online module, or as part of the Talespin off-the-shelf library. Customers and their learners can track skill development in the new learning modules using the Talespin platform.

"In rapidly changing work environments, skills like creating and maintaining trust with others are vital," said Stephen Fromkin, chief content officer and co-founder of Talespin. "We're excited to be partnered with The Ken Blanchard Companies®, bringing their world-class leadership content and frameworks to life in XR using our platform."

"Immersive and virtual reality simulations are a powerful way to reinforce Blanchard's content. We are excited to integrate Talespin's cutting-edge platform into our offerings and know they will help learners master the foundational skills of inspired leadership," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard® has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Talespin
Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills mobility for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary XR technology platform to deliver XR-based learning and training applications, mixed-reality field tools to support employee job performance, and a new skills-based approach to work and productivity. With offices in Los Angeles and Utrecht, The Netherlands, Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of businesses and individuals. Talespin's investors include Cornerstone, Farmers Insurance Exchange, and HTC. Learn more at talespin.com.

[1] https://hbr.org/2021/02/wfh-is-corroding-our-trust-in-each-other

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ken-blanchard-companies-partners-with-immersive-learning-leader-talespin-on-new-trust-vr-simulation-301482203.html

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies

Recommended Stories

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • Provincial oil & gas sector aid topped $2.5B in fiscal 2021: report

    Provincial subsidies for the oil and gas industry undermine Canada's net-zero by 2050 goal, according to a new study.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Oil Plummets After Russia Says Some Troops Returning to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped from its highest since 2014 after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their permanent bases after completing drills. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextFutures in New York fell

  • Farmers Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

    Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.