The Ken Blanchard Companies® Wins Gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for Leadership Development

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Leadership Development category. The Ken Blanchard Companies win was announced on August 18 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

(PRNewsfoto/The Ken Blanchard Companies)
(PRNewsfoto/The Ken Blanchard Companies)

The Rise: Building Manager Foundations program that won the Gold award for excellence was created in partnership with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company. The leadership development program is an innovative 12-week blended experience that includes asynchronous learning modules, small group discussions, digital simulations, large group interactive virtual sessions, and project-based learning (individual and small group) to demonstrate their commitment and what they have learned. It provides the ability for all BD people managers to learn and practice the same critical skills associated with being an effective manager.

"We are so thrilled to receive this award," said Britney Cole, Head of the Innovation Lab at The Ken Blanchard Companies. "The work was a true partnership and collaboration with BD to dream up an innovative leadership development program for their people managers - the first learning journey of its kind. We are grateful for the trust the BD team had in us to support them on this most important work."

Marilyn Allison, Worldwide Senior Director of Learning, Capability, and Development at BD adds, "We are grateful for and thoroughly enjoyed the partnership with the Blanchard team. Together we created an innovative learning experience for our managers that will help them support our associates, our culture, and our business."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ken-blanchard-companies-wins-gold-brandon-hall-group-hcm-excellence-award-for-leadership-development-301612593.html

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies

