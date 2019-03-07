Ken Block's New Escort Cosworth Looks Like a Really Fun Time

From Road & Track

Last week Ken Block revealed the new Ford Escort Cosworth he's taking rallying in 2019. With widened fenders and nearly 400 horsepower, it's set up to compete against the top teams rally has to offer around the world. Block recently flew to the UK to test the car out for the first time, and it looks like he had a blast.

The car, built by the folks at MDV Specialist Engineering in Essex, is more than just a slightly upgraded version of Block's previous Escort. It's been entirely re-engineered with better parts, a new custom wiring loom, and lots of unique aerodynamic touches. The throttle is now electronic, and the transmission is a proper Sadev-built sequential. In this latest video from Block's YouTube channel, you're given a tour of MDV's facilities before you get a front-seat view of Block driving his car for the first time.

Aside from a minor fuel leak, testing goes off without a hitch, and Block seems to love it. We won't have to wait long to see it on the stages-the car will make its competition debut at the 100 Acre Wood rally in Missouri next weekend.

('You Might Also Like',)