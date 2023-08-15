Ken de la Bastide: Grissom injured in work-related accident

Aug. 15—This week my thoughts and prayers are with local racer Colin Grissom, who was injured in an industrial accident while at work.

I have known Colin and his family for several years, and the young man lives racing.

He is a former champion with the Kenyon Midget Series and the only driver to have won the series' longest race twice — the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic at Anderson Speedway.

Grissom has been racing a non-wing sprint car at Gas City and is a regular participant at the School Bus Figure-8 at Anderson.

Recently he won a feature race in the Vintage Wrench Ford Amateur Division.

His family posted on Facebook two fingers had to be amputated, and there are hopes of saving two other fingers.

A picture posted on Facebook showed Grissom giving the "thumbs up."

I don't doubt Grissom will return to driving a race car in the future.

Get well, Colin. There are a lot of people pulling for you.

IN OTHER RACING NEWS

The NTT IndyCar race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was excellent.

Scott Dixon spun on the first lap and went on to record his 54th career victory.

Hats off to the Rahal-Letterman Racing Team that put Graham Rahal in a position to win for the first time in six years.

It has already been announced next year's Brickyard race for the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the IMS oval.

That opens the door for IndyCar to race at the Milwaukee Mile and for the Xfinity Series to run on the IMS oval.

There were more fans in attendance for the IndyCar race Saturday than for the Cup race Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how fans react in 2024 to NASCAR's return to the oval.

The Brickyard should be contested on the oval, which makes it one of the gems of the NASCAR schedule — a place it deserves in terms of recognition.

Interest will be higher with Kyle Larson and maybe Kyle Busch looking to run in the Indianapolis 500 next May.

It wasn't the best of weekends for local driver Greg VanAlst at Lucas Oil Raceway Park.

VanAlst finished last in the NASCAR Truck race thanks to Hallie Deegan.

He did drive to a seventh-place finish in the ARCA race on the same night.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.