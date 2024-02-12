Kenan Advantage Group acquires plastic resins hauler

Kenan Advantage Group expands its offering to include dry bulk services. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) said Monday it has acquired Northern Dry Bulk for an undisclosed amount.

Clare, Michigan-based Northern Dry Bulk primarily hauls and stores plastic resins used in the automotive, packaging and electronics industries. The carrier serves the U.S. and Canada out of two terminals with a fleet of 36 tractors and 91 trailers.

The company’s drivers, technicians and operations staff will now be part of KAG.

“The acquisition of Northern Dry Bulk establishes a definitive entrance into the dry bulk transportation business for our company and perfectly aligns with our strategic growth initiatives to expand into new end markets,” said John Rakoczy, executive vice president of specialty products at KAG.

North Canton, Ohio-based KAG is the largest tank trucking company in North America. It operates 300 terminals throughout North America, providing bulk transportation of fuels, energy products, chemicals and food products.

“In 1994, we started with one truck and a simple plan — to provide unmatched customer service. … By joining forces with KAG, both our current and future customers will benefit from our shared knowledge, geographic footprint, and assets in a marketplace positioned for significant growth opportunities,” said Tom Kunse, owner and president of Northern Dry Bulk.

