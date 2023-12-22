Kencana Agri (SGX:BNE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kencana Agri's (SGX:BNE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Kencana Agri is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$13m ÷ (US$318m - US$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Kencana Agri has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Kencana Agri's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kencana Agri Tell Us?

Kencana Agri has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 51% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Kencana Agri's ROCE

To bring it all together, Kencana Agri has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 40% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

