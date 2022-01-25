U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,328.51
    -81.62 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,029.64
    -334.86 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,472.88
    -382.25 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.35
    -48.16 (-2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.04
    +1.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    +0.0270 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8950
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,043.00
    +2,707.58 (+7.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.61
    +21.02 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Kencko takes in new capital to shake up how we consume our fruits, vegetables

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Kencko, the plant-based, blender-free smoothie company, raised $10 million in Series A funding to expand into new categories.

Existing investor Siddhi Capital led the round and was joined by both current and new investors, including Next View Ventures, Riverside Ventures, Silas Capital, Cheyenne Ventures, Shilling Capital, Indico Capital, Mission Point, Gather Ventures and Nextblue Ventures. The latest investment brings Kencko’s total funding to over $13.5 million.

We last checked in on Kencko — which means health in Japanese — back in 2019 when the company raised a $3.4 million seed round. At the time, it was selling its fruit drink with six flavor options and was poised to launch two new products.

Today, the company has over a dozen flavor options for its organic smoothies and four flavors for its gumdrops. Its freeze-dried technology provides a way for people to get 2.5 servings of fruits and vegetables, while its gumdrops have one serving. None of the products have refined sugars, sweeteners or artificial ingredients.

Kencko is carving out its niche in a crowded global health and wellness market that is poised to be worth $7 billion by 2030. Other companies are also attracting venture capital, for example, Athletic Greens, which created AG1, a powdered beverage designed to provide daily nutrition, announced $115 million Tuesday in new funding that boosts its pre-money valuation to $1.2 billion.

With the news of the investment, Kencko unveils its newest bowls product, a heated product which will be available later in February.

Tom&#xe1;s Froes, co-founder and CEO, Kencko
Tomás Froes, co-founder and CEO, Kencko

Tomás Froes, co-founder and CEO, Kencko

Kencko is also all about diverting fruits and vegetables from landfills and was able to ship over 10 million freeze-dried smoothies in the past year which the company says is the equivalent of around 660 tons of fresh produce. The brand is also on track to be completely carbon neutral in 2022.

The company has been growing on average over 500% per year, after just three years in business, Tomás Froes, co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch via email. At the end of the year, Kencko had nearly 360,000 members, a growth of 173% over 2020.

Froes expects to deploy the new funds into scaling and optimizing Kencko’s supply chain and in-house manufacturing. The company just passed 100 employees, and he plans to double the team in the next 12 months.

“With this raise, we’re poised to increase what we like to call ‘Kencko moments’ for our members: to offer hassle-free nutrition throughout the day,” Froes added. “We’ll continue to be focused on helping more people transition to healthier habits by increasing their day-to-day intake of fruit and vegetables. We have a number of exciting new products we are working on, and you should expect us to begin dipping our toes in brick-and-mortar retail this upcoming year.”

VCs have growing appetite for ‘AgriFood’

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Down Over 67% From All-Time Highs, Are EV Stocks ChargePoint Or EVgo Buys?

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) have gotten caught up in the growth stock sell-off that has swept through the U.S. stock market. Similarly, many EV stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), fell over 30% in just the first three weeks of 2022. Investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays in the EV industry may consider buying the dip in ChargePoint or EVgo.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price. It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff. The consumer products company and insurer, meanwhile, have been raising their payouts for 25 and 28 years, respectively.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slide as Fed, Russia Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Upd

  • This Growth Stock Could Explode Very Soon

    Down 15% in 2022, this semiconductor equipment supplier's stock could start soaring after its upcoming quarterly report.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.