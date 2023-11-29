This Kendrion Insider Increased Their Holding By 87% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Kendrion N.V.'s (AMS:KENDR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kendrion

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frits van Hout bought €99k worth of shares at a price of €18.02 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €11.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Frits van Hout.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Kendrion Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that Kendrion insiders own about €880k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kendrion Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kendrion shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Kendrion stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Kendrion.

