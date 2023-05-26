Keng Seong Fong Buys Handful Of Shares In PropNex \

Investors who take an interest in PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY) should definitely note that the Executive Director, Keng Seong Fong, recently paid S$1.01 per share to buy S$402k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PropNex

Notably, that recent purchase by Keng Seong Fong is the biggest insider purchase of PropNex shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$1.05 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for PropNex share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Keng Seong Fong.

Keng Seong Fong bought a total of 742.40k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.91. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of PropNex

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PropNex insiders own about S$185m worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The PropNex Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about PropNex. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PropNex. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for PropNex you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

