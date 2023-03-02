U.S. markets closed

Kennametal to Attend Loop Capital Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Loop Capital Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When

 Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Attendees:

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Chowbey, Vice President Kennametal Inc., President Metal Cutting

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-loop-capital-conference-301761395.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

