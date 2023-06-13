Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kennametal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$204m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$489m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Kennametal has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Kennametal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kennametal.

So How Is Kennametal's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Kennametal. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Kennametal becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Kennametal is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 13% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

